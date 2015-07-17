14314 results for
Ever Tried Savory Oatmeal? You Gotta Try This Mushroom & Spinach Version
Who says oatmeal has to be sweet?
5 Signs That It’s Time To Say Goodbye To Your Relationship
Knowing when to end a relationship is one of the most important adult skills you’ll ever acquire
The Portobello Burger Gets An Upgrade Thanks To This Superfood
From the kitchens of LEON restaurants.
The One Herb This Naturopathic Doctor Says Turns Your Meals Into "Super Recipes"
Health benefits aside, it's delicious too!
It's OK If You Don't Want To Get Married (But Here's What To Say To Others)
There are lots of totally valid reasons to pass on marriage.
5 Books (With Recipes!) That Make Mindful Eating Easy & Approachable
Bookmark these, stat.
You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From
Milk made from peas—it's better than it sounds.
Breathwork Is Trending For All The Right Reasons: 5 Benefits Of The Practice
Talk about a breath of fresh air.
Why Is Packing A Healthy Lunch For Work So Hard? We Asked The Pros To Solve All Your Problems
These 14 tips will make meal prepping way easier!
The Apple Crisp (With A Twist!) That We’ve Been Making All Season Long
The New Classic Vegetarian Cookbook Just Came Out. Here Are The 3 Best Recipes
From the writers of the best-selling vegetarian cookbook of all time.
Elevate Grilled Asparagus With This Easy, Herby Sauce Recipe
Feel free to mix and match your favorite seasonal veggies.
Why The Energy This January Will Be Super Powerful
This sort of thing happens only *once in a blue moon.*
A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded
Creating a morning self-care routine can transform your life.
Yes, Sweets Can Be Part Of A Well-Balanced Lifestyle. Here's How
Got a sweet tooth? Not a problem, here are some ways to keep it all balanced.
The Superfood Beauty Recipe Your Thyroid Will Love
Discover underrated superfoods you're more than likely missing out on to balance your thyroid, give you more energy, and make you glow.
The 5 Best Blood Sugar–Balancing Breakfasts To Avoid Hanger All Day Long
Plus, they're delicious—and super easy to make.
I Got Long-Distance Reiki From Someone Across The World — Here's What Happened
Here's how it went down.
Dry Falafel Is Gross: This Secret Protein-Packed Ingredient Can Help
Plus, it's so simple to make.
St. Paddy's Day At Home? Get Your Green On With These 7 Healthy Recipes
Some delicious recipes to make if you're cooped up inside.