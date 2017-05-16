14314 results for

Parenting
Meditation

How I Meditate: Michael Trainer, Founder Of Peak Mind

Michael Trainer is the co-creator of Global Citizen, a music festival dedicated to ending poverty, and the founder of Peak Mind, which...

#meditation #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Michael Trainer
April 17 2016
Integrative Health

Leading The Health Charge Amid The COVID Chaos Is ... Bill Maher?

He's been leading the health charge when it comes to COVID-19 resilience.

#COVID-19 #functional nutrition #immunity
Jason Wachob
August 6
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

My Healthy Travel Checklist

Whitney English, RDN, healthy travel checklist.

#partner
Whitney English, RDN
December 18 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

The Ultimate Guide To Better-For-You Summer Grilling

Fire up the grill, grab some humanely raised meat, and get cooking!

#partner #environmentalism #easy meals
mindbodygreen
June 10 2018
Spirituality

6 Ways To Tap Into Your Inner Leo For August's Only New Moon

Time to roll out the red carpet for creativity and show-stopping moves.

#astrology #new moon
The AstroTwins
August 17
PAID CONTENT FOR AVEENO®

7 Expert-Backed Tips To Bring Your Beauty Regimen Back To Nature

Discover what this Philosphie Mama does to keep her skin looking radiant.

#sleep #stress #skin care #partner
Sophie Jaffe
April 16 2018
Recipes

5 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts Easy Enough For Any Weekday Morning

Start your day off on a healthy (and delicious!) note.

#inflammation #breakfast
Liz Moody
August 25 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nulo

The 5 Nonnegotiables In My Dog's Wellness Routine

This one thing can help with your dog's behavior.

#partner #dogs
Jules Acree
February 28 2019
Functional Food
Love

How Do You Know If You Have An "Emotional Connection" With Someone?

It's a phrase that gets thrown around a lot, but what does it really mean?

#marriage #dating #soul mates
Julie Nguyen
March 21
Recipes

A Better-For-You Chocolate Chip + Sea Salt Cookie Recipe

Chocolate and salt? You true foodies have never balked at the uncommon combo, have you?

#recipes #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Doron Petersan
November 29 2015

14 Healthy Eating Secrets From France

Including a magical cure-all food and how they keep hunger at bay.

#functional foods #what I eat in a day #snacks #healthy foods
Liz Moody
April 4 2017
Integrative Health

Your Intermittent Fasting Plan For An Inflammation-Free Christmas

Because the holidays are the perfect time to experiment with fasting.

#intermittent fasting
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 22 2017
Integrative Health

4 Doctor-Approved Detoxification Programs

Need to detox? These are the protocols functional medicine doctors are using.

#functional medicine #health #cleanse #detox
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 1 2017
Beauty

7 Healing Elixirs For Balanced Hormones & Glowing Skin

This skin-brightening lavender tonic is what dreams are made of.

#beauty #hormones #skin #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 16 2017
Mental Health

7 Self-Soothing Strategies To Neutralize Panic Attacks: A Psychiatrist Explains

How a practicing psychiatrist shuts down HER panic attacks.

#anxiety
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
December 26 2016

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 2, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including plummeting soda sales, a new way to make protein, and a surprising reason for your nightmares.

#sleep #news roundup #health #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 2 2017