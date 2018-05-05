512 results for

Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home

You don't need to find your nearest occult shop for a reading.

#empowerment #journaling #Purpose
Sarah Regan
May 8
Personal Growth

How To Manifest Your Dreams (From The Comfort Of Your PJs) Using A Vision Board

Visualization is a powerful tool to bring what you desire into reality.

#manifesting #affirmations
Sarah Regan
April 28
Personal Growth

Not An Introvert Or An Extrovert? This Is Your Personality Type

Introversion and extroversion aren't mutually exclusive.

#empowerment #confidence
Sarah Regan
April 28
Love

Feel Like Your Partner Is Closed Off? 7 Steps To Encourage Them To Open Up

There are a lot of reasons someone may struggle to open up.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Sarah Regan
April 27
Spirituality

There Are 78 Cards In A Tarot Deck & This Is What Each One Means

A standard deck has 78 cards, each with its own imagery and meaning.

#empowerment #energy
Sarah Regan
April 26
Spirituality
Meditation

The Best Meditation Tips For People With Anxiety (From Someone With Anxiety)

"I still find it helpful to hear about other people’s tussles with meditation."

#anxiety
Sarah Wilson
May 5 2018
Mental Health
Friendships

7 Ways To "Be There" For Your Friends When You Can't Actually Be There

How can we support each other from the confines of our homes?

#COVID-19 #friendship #grief
Sarah Regan
April 17
Integrative Health

Having Weird Dreams Lately? You Can Blame The Pandemic

Stress hormones course through our brains even after we close our eyes.

#sleep #COVID-19 #stress #anxiety #mbgsupplements
Sarah Regan
April 11
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Social distancing with a partner comes with its own set of challenges.

#COVID-19 #news #marriage #dating
Sarah Regan
April 8
Motivation

A Chiropractor's Guide To Better Posture While Working From Home

Working from home comes with its own unique set of challenges.

#COVID-19 #pain #energy
Sarah Regan
April 6
Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Spirituality
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think

Just one hour of sleep deprivation can affect your health.

#sleep #mbgsupplements
Sarah Ellis
March 14
Beauty
Functional Food