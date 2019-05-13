1988 results for

Functional Food
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

A kale swap and the addition of chickpeas up the nutrition of this classic salad.

#lunch #salads #vegetarian #dinner #kale
Eliza Sullivan
April 15
Recipes
Recipes

Put Those Kale Stems To Use With This Super-Easy, Zero-Waste Salad

Gotta love a recipe where everything gets used up.

#plants #kale
Max La Manna
March 15
Recipes

8 Simple Recipes With 6 Ingredients Or Less To Simplify Mealtime

More time at home doesn't have to equal more time in the kitchen!

#COVID-19 #gut health #immunity #canned food
Sarah Regan
March 27
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes

10 Healthier Dishes To Bring To A Summer Picnic

Because picnics don't need to just be baguettes and cheese.

#fats #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
June 8 2019
Functional Food

The Healthiest Foods At Wendy's, According to Nutritionists

Swap those fries for some blueberries and strawberries.

#Healthy Travel
Stephanie Eckelkamp
June 28 2019
Recipes

This Roasted Halloumi & Citrus Summer Salad Is A Must

Enjoy this Lebanese-inspired dish outside in the sun.

#salads
Caroline Muggia
June 28 2019
Recipes
Recipes

Transition Into Spring With This Gut-Friendly Cauliflower Salad

It includes anti-inflammatory superfood ingredients.

#vegetarian #turmeric
Caroline Muggia
March 18 2019
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

They might not be popular, but they sure are nutritious.

#COVID-19 #salads #canned food
Abby Moore
April 3
Recipes
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can: Sardines, Salmon & Tuna Recipes

Stocking up on canned foods? This is what you should do with them.

#COVID-19 #salads #protein #canned food #dinner
Abby Moore
March 18
Recipes
Recipes

This Pad Thai Salad Is A Lighter Version Of The Takeout Classic

A light, colorful version of a Thai takeout classic.

#functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 2 2019
Recipes
Recipes

These 33 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes Are All The Meal-Prep Motivation You Need

From quick collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews.

#lunch #easy meals
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 10 2019
Functional Food

Pass Fast Food On Your Commute? You May Have A Higher BMI, Study Finds

Plus, how to make the healthiest choices at every popular fast food chain.

#Healthy Travel
Stephanie Eckelkamp
August 7 2019