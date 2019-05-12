3354 results for

Food Trends

These Are 10 Of The Best Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Snacks On Amazon

Salty, crunchy, chewy, chocolaty—there's something for everyone!

#Paleo #snacks #ketogenic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 12 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

We Found A Healthy Swap for EVERY 3 p.m. Craving. You’re Welcome

Read on for six delicious swaps for your afternoon cravings.

#partner #cravings #food
mindbodygreen
January 8 2019
Meditation
Functional Food

Can You Change Your Diet To Avoid Mosquito Bites?

Turns out, kind of—and it's pretty delicious.

#inflammation #coffee
Liz Moody
July 21 2019
Functional Food

Eat Your Way Calm With These Anxiety-Busting Foods

The foods we eat may directly affect our mental health.

#anxiety #mind body connection #food
Dr. Jeremy Wolf
September 9 2016

5 Tips To Eat Healthy In The Face Of Social Pressure

It can be challenging to lose weight and stay fit during the holiday season, as I'm sure you know. Not only are there lots of unhealthy food triggers,...

#stress #visualization #holidays #weight loss #healthy foods
Jon Gabriel
December 9 2014
Beauty

How To Do A Proper Extraction, Courtesy Of Dr. Pimple Popper Herself

Stop, drop, and read this article before you pop.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 1 2019
Integrative Health

11 Famous Vegetarians In History + What We Can Learn From Them

Last week Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Airlines, announced that he was giving up eating beef after studying its impact on the environment. This...

#vegetarian #richard branson #albert einstein #vegan #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 15 2014
Motivation
Functional Food

The Unexpected Turmeric Trick You Have To Know

I learned it the hard way so you don't have to.

#inflammation #turmeric
Liz Moody
July 11 2019
Integrative Health

Natural Remedies For Constipation

Understanding the cause of your constipation will lead to the solution.

#gut health #digestion
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
June 20 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Tito's Handmade Vodka

Jalapeño and Ginger Kombucha Make This Mule Kick Even Harder

This summer, try using ginger kombucha in a twist on a traditional mule, the classic cocktail usually made with vodka, ginger beer, and lime.

#alcohol #partner #kombucha
mindbodygreen
July 8 2019
Routines

Suffer From Lower Back Pain? These 3 Yoga Poses

A simple flow to support our entire physical structure, and through that stability, we're able to find more space.

#pain #yoga poses #back pain
Sasha Nelson
December 26 2018
Food Trends

Target Has Secretly Turned Into A Health Food Store. Here Are Our Top Picks

With shockingly low prices, the superstore is making wellness accessible for everyone.

#easy meals #snacks #dinner #budget
Liz Moody
July 5 2019
Recipes
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

11 Foods To Make You Feel Great, Fast

Choose food that won't leave you feeling tired, bloated, or foggy.

#yogurt #healthy foods #quinoa
Dawna Stone
September 14 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

8 Things That Can Help You Power Through Your Day

We’ve all been there. Packed schedules and dips in energy throughout the day can make it tough to hit our daily intentions. Here you can find a full...

#partner
mindbodygreen
December 13 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR "I and love and you"

I’m A Yogi But Honestly Learned 5 Major Self-Care Lessons From My Cat

Read on for five mindful self-care lessons your cat can teach you.

#cats #partner
Karin Ahlin
December 12 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

This Ayurvedic Morning Routine Will Help You Feel Grounded & Balanced All Day Long

It's all about blending the ancient and the modern.

#Ayurveda #partner
Sahara Rose
December 11 2018