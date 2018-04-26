3354 results for

Functional Food
Sex

What I Wish People Understood About BDSM

Many people are unaware of the playful, consciousness-expanding, and even healing opportunities that BDSM offers.

#relationships #sexuality #sex
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
August 6 2015
Spirituality

How To Harness The Energy Of The LAST Full Moon Of The Year

This one will call forth our most sensitive, sentimental selves.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 22 2018
Beauty

This Is The Skin Type That Can Benefit Most From An Overnight Mask

Night cream not doing the trick? Try a sleeping mask.

#skin care
Stephanie Eckelkamp
April 2 2019
Recipes

Orange Overnight Oats

Because citrus season is like a ray of sunshine on a cold, dreary day.

#healthy recipes #breakfast #food #whole foods
Kate Gavlick
January 27 2015
Functional Food
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones

The best essential oils for your thyroid health, including frankincense, sweet orange, and bergamot.

#stress #thyroid #inflammation #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
November 25 2018
Spirituality

Why The Energy This January Will Be Super Powerful

This sort of thing happens only *once in a blue moon.*

#news #journaling #astrology #Journey #holiday
Emma Loewe
December 31 2017
Recipes
Beauty

Yes, You Can Promote Collagen Production Naturally — Here's How

As the main structural component of the skin, collagen warrants all of the attention it gets. With these 11 skin care tips, you can keep your levels...

#alcohol #sleep #skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 28

Everything You Need To Know To Start A Plant-Based Diet

You've decided to avoid animal products and jump into plant-based eating but you're wondering what your three meals a day and snacks are going to look...

#nutrition #vegetarian #vegan #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 29 2014
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes

3 Easy Plant-Based Snacks (Kids Will Love Them!)

Adding more plant-based foods to your diet is good for your health and good for our planet, but it can be challenging to get kids to eat their...

#recipes #plant-based #food #vegan recipes
Jennifer Katzinger
July 21 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Animal Protein

We break down three big misconceptions about animal protein.

#partner #meat
Liz Harroun
January 22 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®
Integrative Health

5 Simple Tension-Taming Stretches To Open Your Shoulders & Neck

If you spend any time staring at a smart phone, tablet, computer or craning your neck to see over the steering wheel, chances are tension has been...

#stress #wellness
Jill Miller
December 19 2014