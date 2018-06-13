3326 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Delights™
Functional Food

This Matcha Pudding May Help Fight Inflammation & Anxiety, According To An RD

Neurotransmitters play a key role in managing inflammation, cognition, and mood.

#functional nutrition #breakfast
Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
September 26 2019

An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Morning

A good day starts with intentional movement.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Mary Beth LaRue
February 23 2016

The Simple Practice That Will Help You Break Negative Thought Patterns

Plus, it will give you more energy and help control your impulses.

#news #yoga #yoga move
Leigh Weingus
September 13 2017
Functional Food
Routines
Recipes

Your Mediterranean Palate Will Love This Halloumi With Honey & Sesame

This dish is featured in many Greek restaurants, but this was the best version I've tried.

#functional nutrition
John Whaite
October 10 2019
Integrative Health

The 3 Vitamins We're Most Deficient In, According To An Immunologist

Plus, the best ways you can get your fill of nutrients.

#supplements #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
September 10 2019
Recipes

Get Your Root Vegetables In With These Blood Orange Roasted Parsnips

This versatile recipe will be your new go-to side dish for fall.

#functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 3 2019

How To Get A Workout In When You Have Absolutely No Time

Yes, you can do tree pose while you're standing in line.

#workout
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
July 29 2016
Functional Food

5 Easy Ways To Add More Protein To Your Daily Smoothie

Make a smoothie that actually keeps you full through lunchtime!

#mbgsupplements #smoothies #protein #easy meals #breakfast
Liz Moody
September 1 2019
Beauty

The 12 Best Beauty Buys At Whole Foods — That Won't Cost You A Fortune

The highest quality products around—that won't cost you a fortune.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
August 23 2019
Wellness Trends
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

Holistic Harvesting: What To Look For In Sustainable Skin Care

Here are the questions to ask yourself when shopping.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
August 22 2019
Recipes

17 Tips To Make Your Smoothie Ridiculously Creamy Every Time

These 17 ingredients will help you make the frostiest, richest smoothie you’ve ever had.

#smoothie #smoothies #food
Brenda Godinez
September 26 2015
Recipes

This Spiced Maple & Pecan Butter Will Become Your New Fall Staple

This pumpkin butter will be sure to give you that cozy feeling as the weather turns crisp.

#Blood Sugar #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
September 8 2019
Functional Food

We Tested All The Tricks For Keeping Berries Fresh & These Are The Best Ones

Because they're too healthy, tasty, and expensive to have to throw away!

#inflammation #budget
Liz Moody
August 8 2019
Beauty

For Better Skin, Should You Eat Antioxidants Or Use Them In Skin Care?

Wonder no more—research-based answers, inside!

#skin care
Celeste Thomas
January 18 2018
Recipes

This Pea Miso Soup Has Some Seriously Immune-Boosting Ingredients

Head to your local farmers market and stock up on seasonal veggies.

#soup #immunity
Caroline Muggia
June 7 2019