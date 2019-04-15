3354 results for

3 Juice Recipes To Help You Enjoy Heart-Healthy Pomegranate

The pomegranate is one of the oldest fruits in recorded history. Native to the area of modern-day Iran and Iraq, the pomegranate has been cultivated...

#healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #food
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
February 3 2014
Parents With Fancy Degrees May Have More Stressed-Out Kids, Study Finds

College is an exciting time for new students—but it comes with a lot of stress, too.

#news #stress
Sarah Regan
June 29
My Sustainable Sunday: 3 mbg Staffers Share Their Weekend Wardrobe Essentials

Meg Phillips
June 28
Probiotics, Prebiotics & Synbiotics: Why You Need Them For A Healthy Gut

The difference between probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics, including their health benefits and side effects.

#gut health #supplements #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
Marvin Singh, M.D.
December 5 2018
8 Spring Vegetable Bowls To Make Your Week Better

Give your bowl a seasonal spin with these recipes.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
May 8 2016
How To Ease Your Skin Issue By Starting With Your Gut

How to heal your skin issues by healing your gut, including cutting out sugar and spicy foods and addressing food sensitivities.

#gut health #acne #inflammation #digestion
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
April 6 2019
The Superfood That 97% Of Us Aren’t Getting (And Guys, It’s In Pizza!)

And it can even reduce the risk of developing some serious chronic health problems, like heart disease and diabetes.

#partner #vegan #superfoods
mindbodygreen
May 3 2019
These 5 New Books On Climate Change Are Terrifying & So Important

We think they should be required reading for anyone living in 2019.

#Well Read #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 2 2019
These Healthy Margarita Ice Pops Will Win Memorial Day Weekend

It takes just minutes and will make you the hit of any party.

#Whole30 #dessert #vegan
Liz Moody
May 25 2018