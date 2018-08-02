3195 results for

Wellness Trends

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August

Apocalypses, JELL-O, and a laugh-out-loud look at sobriety.

#alcohol #Well Read #grief
Liz Moody
August 2 2018
Love

How I Turned My Worst Relationship Into My Best One

We came out of our rough patch with a harmony that's lasted through our entire marriage.

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Patrice Herbst
November 12 2014

Why Clearing Household Clutter Is A Chance For Emotional Growth

Whenever I encounter a home or a whole life that is entrenched in clutter, I feel very excited.

#declutter #feng shui tips #energy #home
Dana Claudat
December 8 2014
Off-the-Grid

Smart Tips For Using Up Your Entire Farmer's Market Haul

They actually make cooking way more fun and creative.

#environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
July 26 2018
Love
Home
Personal Growth

7 Signs You're On The Verge Of A Transformation (And How To Embrace That Spark)

"I find it wholesome to be alone the greater part of the time. To be in company, even with the best, is soon wearisome and dissipating. I love to be...

#empowerment #gratitude #affirmations
Allie Stark
December 20 2016

3 Steps To Regain Confidence When Your Insecurities Get Triggered

Last week I got an email from my ex-boyfriend. He asked me for a favor: he wanted to get in contact with someone I know. And in his email, he spelled...

#love #relationships #confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 17 2015

5 Holistic Tricks To Improve Your Mood Instantly + Raise Your Vibration

Who doesn’t want to feel better instantly? When we feel lousy, we often behave or act in ways that can set us back from our health and wellness goals....

#healing #affirmations #spirituality #intention
Marci Baron
August 18 2015

5 Signs It's Time To Let Go Of A Toxic Friendship

Last night I was due to have a meal out with one of my oldest friends. As our time to meet drew closer, I got a nervous feeling in my stomach. Was I...

#relationships #let go #personal growth #communication
Louise Jensen
March 6 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

The 3 Essential Oils You Need To Start An Aromatherapy Practice

Whether you're a homebody or an adventure-seeker, single or coupled, we have the essential oils perfect for your lifestyle.

#partner #essential oils
Krista Soriano
July 9 2018

10 Ways To Attract The Love Of Your Life

Keep being the person you want to be so you can attract "the one" perfect for you.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Annice Star
November 30 2016
Love

If You Won’t Let Him See You Naked...

What are you waiting to change once you lose weight, in your relationship or life?

#relationships #body image #food #binge eating
Sarah Jenks
April 9 2013

6 Food-Shaming Behaviors We All Need To Stop

There’s no one-size-fits-all diet, and it’s time to stop judging others for what they put into their bodies.

#mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #health
Allison Dryja
July 31 2015
Wellness Trends
Home

Is The Energy In Your Home Making You Sad? 5 Ways To Change It

I recommend a few simple steps to ensure you minimize the buildup of negative energy in your home.

#healing #wellness #energy #home
Robin Thompson
February 17 2014
Motivation

Why We Face Challenges + How To Overcome Them

Recently, I saw a friend for the first time in a couple of years. We caught up over coffee, and I realized I was telling her the same kinds of stories...

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Kaia Roman
July 22 2015
Personal Growth

6 Spiritual Lessons I Learned From Being A Divorce Attorney

The process left good families in shambles and it didn’t resonate with my soul.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #divorce
Tejal Patel
February 6 2014
Personal Growth

Believe It Or Not, I'm Grateful For My Anxiety. Here's Why

Everyone who's ever suffered from anxiety needs to read this.

#anxiety
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
May 26 2018