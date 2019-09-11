10489 results for

Women's Health
Healthy Weight
This Is The Raw Dessert You'll Want To Make All Summer Long

A crunchy, chocolaty, easy-to-make snack? Count us in!

#snacks #sugar-free
Jordan Younger
June 26 2018
Integrative Health

How I Finally Got My Kids To Start Eating Leafy Greens

I love healthy food. Knowing what healthy food is doing for my insides has changed the way I see and taste food. So I can understand when my...

#smoothie #healthy foods #food #parenting
Michelle Riordan
July 23 2014
Integrative Health

What Your Child’s Poop Says About Their Health: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative pediatric neurologist, I'm often the first doctor to ask parents about their child’s stool — and most are genuinely shocked to learn...

#parenting advice #digestion #health #parenting
Maya Shetreat-Klein, M.D.
February 7 2016
Food Trends

This Badass Boss Lady Uses Weed To Combat Her Gluten Sensitivity

Meet the woman behind the first healthy marijuana edibles company.

#dessert #sugar #coconut oil
Liz Moody
November 28 2017
Functional Food

7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky

7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.

#hormones
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 7 2019
Healthy Weight

How To Stop Obsessing Over "The Last 5 Pounds"

I’d like to put an end to the “Last 5-Pounds Syndrome” once and for all. Here’s how you know if you have it, and what you can do to change your...

#weight loss #body image #body #weight loss success
Erica Mather, M.A.
June 12 2015

10 Food Rules For Glowing Skin At Any Age

For younger, brighter skin, follow theses 10 food rules.

#beauty #food as medicine #skin #aging
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
April 3 2016
Off-the-Grid
Parenting

How Dirt Keeps Your Kids Happy & Healthy: A Pediatrician Explains

Most non-farmers — which is to say, almost all of us — think of soil as being utterly irrelevant. But we couldn’t be more wrong.

#outdoors #nature #parenting advice #health #green living
Maya Shetreat-Klein, M.D.
January 21 2016
Women's Health
Integrative Health

The Specific Health Benefits Of Eating The Rainbow

Because rainbow food is the best kind of food.

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Jennifer Forbes
March 12 2017
Functional Food

5 Nutritionists Reveal The Healthy Meals They Order At Panera

See their top picks for breakfast, lunch, sides, and drinks.

#lunch #breakfast
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 21 2019
Mental Health

These Are The Tools That Helped Me Overcome My PTSD

Did you know that women are more likely to get PTSD than men?

#breath #anxiety #gratitude #yoga
Pam Butler
April 1 2018