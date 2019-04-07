16050 results for
What Counts As "Sex"? It's Probably A Lot More Than You Think
Sex isn't just intercourse.
Hot-As-You-Want Barbecue Sauce (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
More and more, we’re taking a closer look at our health and the food we’re eating. Many of us are paying more attention to where our food comes from...
These 5 Minerals May Be Why You Feel Great After Swimming In The Ocean
How the minerals in seawater—like magnesium, chloride, and sodium—benefit our health, including their relaxing, mood-boosting, and...
Butternut Squash With Ginger Tomatoes + Lime Yogurt
Roasted wedges of squash and roasted slices of eggplant: These are two bad boys that have been around the Ottolenghi delis and NOPI restaurant in...
What The New Statin Guidelines Mean For You
This week, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology published its Guidelines on Lifestyle Management to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk. This...
Too Anxious To Meditate? Remember These 4 Tips
Telling your mind to stop thinking is like telling your heart to stop beating. You will have thoughts while you meditate, and that is OK.
Why I'll Never Do The Master Cleanse Again, But Recommend It To Everyone
There are some things all healthy people seem to do at least once in their lives. Going vegan. Eliminating gluten. And the notorious "master cleanse."
3 Steps For Jump-Starting Creativity
Hint: You don't have to buy anything.
8 Truths Only Single Parents Will Understand
"You'll pay $50 in baby-sitting for a $15 yoga class." And it keeps you sane.
Heads Up: There's A Full Moon AND Mercury Retrograde This Week
Here's how to navigate 'em.
5 Tips for Getting Back into a Healthy Fall Rhythm
Putting summer behind us.
To Anthony Bourdain, With Gratitude
To the stories we gained and the stories we lost.
4 All-Natural Tricks That Will Stop Your Kid's Cold In Its Tracks
Is your kid always sick? These 4 all-natural tips and tricks will zap their cold instantly—and keep it away for good.
This Allergy-Relieving, Inflammation-Fighting Apple Cider Vinegar Spring Tonic Will Make You Feel Better, Stat
Runny nose and itchy eyes, begone!
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 8, 2018)
Paired together, meditation and exercise can seriously change lives.
5 Body Care Ingredients You Want To Avoid In The Shower
Do you take steps to eat right? Do you avoid chemicals like bisphenol-A (BPA) in canned food and food storage containers? Then it only makes sense to...
10 Amazing "Natural" Beauty Treatments You Won't Believe Exist
"Beauty is pain," or so the saying goes. But what if beauty was actually lamb placenta facials and snake massages? Yeah, you read that right — those...
A Hormone-Balancing Ayurvedic Ritual For Every Time Of Day
You can do these at home or at work!
8 Ways Introverts Can Have A Good Social Life (That Isn't Mentally Exhausting)
Does socializing stress you out sometimes? Read this.
This Is The City Where People Get The Most Exercise
They also have the highest well-being.