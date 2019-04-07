16050 results for

Sex

Hot-As-You-Want Barbecue Sauce (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

More and more, we’re taking a closer look at our health and the food we’re eating. Many of us are paying more attention to where our food comes from...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Meghan Telpner
September 11 2013
Integrative Health

These 5 Minerals May Be Why You Feel Great After Swimming In The Ocean

How the minerals in seawater—like magnesium, chloride, and sodium—benefit our health, including their relaxing, mood-boosting, and...

#supplements #stress #anxiety
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 18 2019

Butternut Squash With Ginger Tomatoes + Lime Yogurt

Roasted wedges of squash and roasted slices of eggplant: These are two bad boys that have been around the Ottolenghi delis and NOPI restaurant in...

#recipes #food
Yotam Ottolenghi
October 20 2015

What The New Statin Guidelines Mean For You

This week, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology published its Guidelines on Lifestyle Management to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk. This...

#heart disease #wellness #cholesterol #diabetes #sugar
David Perlmutter, M.D.
November 19 2013

Too Anxious To Meditate? Remember These 4 Tips

Telling your mind to stop thinking is like telling your heart to stop beating. You will have thoughts while you meditate, and that is OK.

#anxiety #stress #meditation #meditation tricks #stress management
Emily Fletcher
May 27 2016
Functional Food

Why I'll Never Do The Master Cleanse Again, But Recommend It To Everyone

There are some things all healthy people seem to do at least once in their lives. Going vegan. Eliminating gluten. And the notorious "master cleanse."

#cleanse #detox #healthy foods #food
Mike Del Ponte
November 1 2013
Personal Growth

3 Steps For Jump-Starting Creativity

Hint: You don't have to buy anything.

#gratitude #Journey
Austin Kleon
April 26 2019
Parenting

8 Truths Only Single Parents Will Understand

"You'll pay $50 in baby-sitting for a $15 yoga class." And it keeps you sane.

#parenting advice #Raising Consciousness #parenting
Alice Chan
August 22 2017
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Food Trends

To Anthony Bourdain, With Gratitude

To the stories we gained and the stories we lost.

#alcohol #news #depression #Journey
Liz Moody
June 8 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

4 All-Natural Tricks That Will Stop Your Kid's Cold In Its Tracks

Is your kid always sick? These 4 all-natural tips and tricks will zap their cold instantly—and keep it away for good.

#healing #wellness #health #cold #remedy
Sophie Jaffe
January 24 2017
Functional Food
Meditation

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 8, 2018)

Paired together, meditation and exercise can seriously change lives.

#news roundup
Krysten Peck
June 8 2018
Beauty

5 Body Care Ingredients You Want To Avoid In The Shower

Do you take steps to eat right? Do you avoid chemicals like bisphenol-A (BPA) in canned food and food storage containers? Then it only makes sense to...

#hair #skin care #hormones
Healthy Child Healthy World
September 12 2014

10 Amazing "Natural" Beauty Treatments You Won't Believe Exist

"Beauty is pain," or so the saying goes. But what if beauty was actually lamb placenta facials and snake massages? Yeah, you read that right — those...

#beauty #skin #aging #massage
Allie White
September 25 2015
Routines
Personal Growth

This Is The City Where People Get The Most Exercise

They also have the highest well-being.

#news #fitness #wellness #health
Leigh Weingus
September 20 2017