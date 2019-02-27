15906 results for

Integrative Health

Curious About Colonics? Here's Who Might Benefit & Who Should Steer Clear

Can this controversial procedure really help you detox?

#gut health #digestion
Elsbeth Riley
February 27 2019
5 Foods to Eat for Happiness

But before you down a Prozac and Wellbutrin cocktail, try these five foods to help re-activate the serotonin and dopamine pathways again and bring joy...

#happiness #abundance #mind body connection #organic food #kale
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
October 31 2012

The Secret To Never Skimping On Self-Care Again

"This isn't about being perfect. It's about nurturing and loving yourself, so you can feel in tune with who you are and how you want to interact with...

#happiness #stress management #self-care
Ashley Cebulka
March 24 2017
Essentials For A Minimalist Kitchen

Erin Boyle, the writer, photographer, and minimalist behind "Reading My Tea Leaves," shares her essentials for a minimalist kitchen.

#home designs #simplicity #green living
Erin Boyle
March 21 2016
5 Ways To Never Have Another Bad Date

All your idiosyncrasies, eccentricities, and contradictions will be the thing that intoxicates the person intended to love you unconditionally. So if...

#love #relationships #stress #breathing #happiness
Daniel Dowling
June 11 2016

Healthy Takes On 3 Classic Comfort Foods

Typically comfort foods have a high carbohydrate content that triggers the release of serotonin in our brains that makes us feel warm and fuzzy....

#nutrition #healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Jessica Blanchard
April 10 2015
Living Alone? You May Be More Likely To Struggle With Mental Health

Here's how to protect your mental health while living by yourself.

#news #anxiety #depression
Madison Vanderberg
May 2 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Hyperbiotics

The One Supplement Everyone Should Be Taking

While everyone has specific health needs, there are some supplements that everyone can benefit from. First on that list? Probiotics.

#gut health #supplements #wellness #health #immunity
mindbodygreen
May 4 2017

10 Secrets To Reclaiming Your Power After A Soul-Crushing Breakup

"If he dumped you, he is not the prize. You are. Hold your head high. And, always know that you’re a rose in a sea of thorns."

#healing #relationships #personal growth #self-care
Monica Parikh
May 4 2017
5 Natural (But Overlooked) Methods To Treat Depression

Depression is the single leading cause of disability worldwide, with WHO estimating more than 350 million people suffer today.

#anxiety #gratitude #mindfulness #turmeric #depression
Pettina Stanghon
September 16 2014
Want To Live Longer? Do These 4 Things Daily

Joel Dudley, Ph.D., and Chris Mason, Ph.D., the founders of Onegevity, on living our healthiest lives.

#mbgpodcast #longevity
Jason Wachob
April 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

Beta-Glucan, Explained: Here's Why It's Linked To Lowering Bad Cholesterol

Can Your Favorite Oat Drink Be Part Of A Well-Balanced Diet? Let's Find Out

#partner
mindbodygreen
April 30 2019