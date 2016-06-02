16050 results for
Exclusive Q&A With Dr. Frank Lipman On His Latest Partnership + What It Means For You
The integrative medicine expert has some big news.
This Is How Much Salt You Can Have A Day, According To A New Report
Here are the high-sodium foods to avoid.
10 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Broccoli
Who knew!
5 Natural Detox Tips for Better Sex
How’s your sex life?
6 Common Food Labels + What They Really Mean
Variety may be the spice of life, but these days grocery stores have taken it to an extreme. And with competing health claims lining every aisle, it...
3 Yoga Poses That Have Completely Unexpected Mental Benefits
It's time to get your mermaid on.
8 Plant-Based Swaps For Everything From Your Makeup To Your Morning Coffee
You can make tons of easy improvements to your health, skin, energy, and the environment by focusing on plants first.
General Mills' New Commitment To Regenerative Ag Could Affect 1 Million Acres Of Land
Regenerative agriculture helps reduce CO2 emissions in the atmosphere.
How To Break Up With Anxiety ... For Good
Anxiety is something we learn. That means we can unlearn it.
5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely
Loneliness used to terrify me.
8 Foolproof Ways To Lose Weight & Stay Healthy
Tips that can really have an impact on weight loss and keep you feeling like a rock star.
Crowded Gym? Do This 5-Minute Warm-Up While You Wait
The treadmills will be open before you know it.
How To Help Out Animals Around The World (Other Than Donating Money)
Biodiversity loss is more dangerous than you think. Here's how to make sure it doesn't happen.
31 Ways To Be A Better Person Every Day
What does it mean to "be the change"?
How To Maintain Your Post-40 Fitness Mojo
I started thinking about what keeps me going now that I’ve developed (at last!) some good habits.
Why “Having No Time” Is A Wellness Myth
It's so much easier than you think.
How To Know When Your Marriage Is Really Over, According To A Relationship Expert
It's never black and white.
How To Identify The Factors Holding You Back + Break Free Of Them For Good
Beth Weissenberger, co-founder and vice chairman of The Handel Group, gets into the nitty gritty about those insidious internal tendencies that keep...
How I Manifested The Life I've Always Wanted
Sooner or later we all come to a point when we realize that some things in our life aren't going that well. Fifteen years ago, I suffered from...
4 Life Practices That Will Boost Your Metabolism & Reduce Anxiety
These practices in mindful, intentional living will boost the effects of your workout, and probably make your life a little sweeter and smoother along...