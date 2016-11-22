15978 results for

Spirituality

6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

No person is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 23

It's Sagittarius Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
November 22 2016
Change-Makers

The UK Is Banning These Everyday Products & The Rest Of The World Should Too

The United Kingdom is taking a stand against plastics.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
April 22 2018
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Here, we outline all the glow-inducing benefits you can expect.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #acne
Andrea Jordan
April 3
Personal Growth
Spirituality

10 Almost Effortless Ways To Bring Good Vibes Into Your Life

Here are 10 ways to harness your own subtle spirituality and invite good vibes into your life.

#balance #yoga #astrology #spirituality #realtalk: fitness
Emma Mildon
November 17 2015
Spirituality
Climate Change

How To Make Halloween The Greenest Holiday Of The Year

Step 1: Step away from the costume superstore.

#holiday
Ashley Morgan
October 27 2017
Beauty

At 44, This Woman "Found Her Thing." Here's Her Advice On How You Can Too

Ironically, she's the founder of a skin care company and it has very little to do with skin.

#empowerment #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
March 25 2018

How To Create Goals With Soul & Make Your Ambition Work For You

What if you all you really want is just to feel good? (Hint: that's what ambition and goal-chasing gets right down to.)

#personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Danielle LaPorte
May 3 2014
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

How To Master Self-Acceptance

The road to mastering self-acceptance is long and winding, but here are four important reminders to help you along the way.

#Gandhi #happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Andy Roman, LMHC, R.N., LMT
March 18 2015
Spirituality

Your Aquarius Survival Guide Is In: Here Are 7 Ways To Optimize This Season

Aquarius governs social media, large group-thinks, and the sharing economy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 19
Functional Food

Could Coffee Be Bad For Your Adrenal Health?

Turns out, a LOT of different factors determine how you'll respond to caffeine.

#stress #tea #hormones #coffee #green tea
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
February 6 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR bkr

6 Reasons To Refill Your Water Bottle Right Now (Besides Staying Hydrated)

Forty-three percent of adults don't drink enough water throughout the day. Are you one of them?

#sleep #drinks #digestion #energy
mindbodygreen
October 25 2017

My 89-Year-Old Grandma Loves Green Juice

Five foot two, wavy brown hair, adorable, opinionated, energetic, sassy, green-smoothie-drinking, and eighty-nine. I can’t stop gushing over my...

#smoothie #Goodness #happiness #wellness #juicing
Ashley Asti
May 17 2012

Why I Need A Law To Help My Daughter's Body Image (A Dad's Story)

I love my daughter's nose as deeply as I love everything about her; I am her father, after all. And my love for her and her little brother is...

#personal growth #body image #parenting
Seth Matlins
April 17 2014
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Here's How I Got Softer Skin & Stronger Hair Without Powders Or Pills

This holistic chef shares her latest discovery: an omega-rich oil that improves hair growth, skin moisture, and brain function—win.

#supplements #fats #smoothies #metabolism #vegan
Laura Lea Bryant
October 23 2017
Spirituality

10 Steps To Create Your Own Altar

Create a space to breathe.

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Kathryn Budig
March 30 2016