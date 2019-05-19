15906 results for

Integrative Health
This Trick Will Make Your Houseplants Multiply

Start an indoor jungle on the cheap this spring.

#environmentalism #plants
Sophia Kaplan
May 21 2018
MindBodyGREEN Mountain Shake Recipe!

This drink is decadent... like having dessert for breakfast with all the nutrients to get you going and wake you up!

#smoothie #healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
June 22 2012
Chocolate Almond Superfood Snack Balls (Raw, Gluten-Free)

This nutty, chocolate-y snack is a delicious whole-food treat. Make a big batch, refrigerate and take some with you to have on the go. They're great...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #snacks #healthy foods #food
Jon Gabriel
October 27 2014
Here's Exactly What 2019 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins release their much-anticipated 2019 forecast.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 2 2019
Meet The Man Bringing Your Favorite Wellness Snacks To Shelves Everywhere

He's changing food, one indie food brand at a time.

#mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
July 24 2018
A Powerful Visualization For Beating Insomnia & Sleeplessness

Deep, restorative rest starts with this visualization.

#sleep #forgiveness #affirmations
Grace Smith
April 2 2018
Want To Give Hibiscus Tea A Try? Read This First

What it tastes like, how it's grown, and more.

#tea
Leigh Weingus
April 2 2018

7 Ridiculous Myths People Believe About Losing Weight

As a celebrity fitness and nutrition expert for nearly three decades, myth busting has become a major part of my job. You know, the myths nearly...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #dairy #tips
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 25 2014

8 Habits That Rob You Of Happiness

Humans are largely habitual creatures, and, unfortunately, this hard-wired ability can be used for good or ill. While we may earnestly avow that we're...

#acceptance #happiness #joy #body image #compassion
Hannah Sentenac
July 8 2014
The Essentials That Belong In Every Minimalist Home

Ready to make your home a minimalist sanctuary? We thought so.

#minimalism #plants
Emma Loewe
November 18 2016

Why Growing My Own Food Changed My Life

I have two children, ages 3 and 11. The three-year-old’s diet consists of Pirate's Booty, gluten-free coffee cake and gluten-free pretzels. The...

#wellness #vegan #healthy foods #kale #food
Hayley Hobson
June 11 2013
Why I Didn't Tell My Husband I Was Vegetarian

I didn’t announce what I was doing or what I believed; I just lived it.

#eating disorder #nutrition #vegetarian #vegan #communication
Barb Schmidt
August 25 2014

One-Pan Baked Curry Cod

As a health coach, one of the biggest concerns I hear from clients is that eating healthy is too time-consuming and complicated. What I've found...

#healthy recipes #fish #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Jessica Wyman
October 24 2014
Feng Shui Tweaks For Every Room In Your Home

A room-by-room guide to A+ vibes.

#feng shui
Anjie Cho
February 28 2018
