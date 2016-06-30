10721 results for

Love

3 Subtle Mistakes People Make While Dating (Hint: It's All About Authenticity)

Trying to seem more attractive to potential dates might actually be sinking your chances.

#news #dating #technology
Kelly Gonsalves
September 21 2019
Home

Can Video Games Keep Your Mind In Shape?

Dr. Adam Gazzaley, a doctor and cognitive neuroscientist at University of California, San Fransisco, has spent years researching how playing video...

#mind #health #brain
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Wellness Trends

Get Organized In 2018: Our Definitive List Of The Best Guided Journals

Get your life together and give your creativity a chance.

#anxiety #joy #journaling #Purpose
Lindsay Kellner
December 11 2017
Sex

How A One-Night Stand Unleashed The Sexuality I'd Craved All My Life

"'A sea of pleasure.' That's how I remember thinking about the best sex I'd ever had, in that moment."

#empowerment #body positivity #libido
Erin McKelle
March 17 2017
Recipes

Make Any Salad Taste Great With This Avocado & Lemon Dressing

Delicious homemade dressing makes delicious and healthy meals easier.

#salads #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
March 18 2014
Beauty

Get Ready For Fall With These 9 Nontoxic Polishes

The shades are surprisingly chill.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
September 16 2019
Spirituality

These 5 Oracle Decks Would Love To Be Your Personal Life Coaches This Fall

Got questions? They can help you feel into answers.

#journaling #Journey
Emma Loewe
September 15 2019

The Simple Mistake Almost Everyone Makes At Spin Class (And How To Fix It)

Imagine that your "cheeks" have headlights on them, and shine them at the bike behind you.

#pilates #fitness #posture #cycling
Cassie Piasecki
June 25 2016
Recipes

The BEST Vegan Chocolate Mousse You'll Ever Put In Your Mouth

Any time I mention the words avocado and chocolate in the same sentence, people turn their noses up

#vegan
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
October 24 2013
Beauty

DIY Natural Recipes For 3 All-Time-Fave Products

For a fun weekend activity, give one of these a go.

#makeup #skin care
Ina De Clercq
September 14 2019
Routines

This Shoulder Releasing Yoga Routine Eases Tight Shoulders & Tech Neck

It's instant relief in less than five minutes.

#flexibility #yoga
Lindsay Kellner
December 7 2017
Recipes

5 Keto Soup Recipes Because Fall Is Coming (!!!)

They all take just minutes to make, so you can have a comforting dinner, stat.

#Paleo #vegetarian #easy meals #ketogenic
Liz Moody
September 13 2019
Personal Growth

14 Foolproof Ways To Get Over A Heart-Wrenching Breakup

Your Rx for those moments that getting out of bed and facing the world just seems impossible.

#breakup #forgiveness #dating
Shannon Kaiser
June 24 2016

Which Studies Can You Actually Trust? Here's How To Tell

If you spend any time on social media, or even email, chances are you read, skim, and swap recent scientific studies. It's impossible not to click on...

#study #money #wellness
Healthy Child Healthy World
October 23 2014
Wellness Trends

Does Cryotherapy Really Work? I Tried It So You Don't Have To

I was skeptical but delightfully surprised on multiple levels.

#flexibility #longevity #metabolism #energy
Sarah Koenig
December 5 2017
Travel

Planning A Fall Getaway? Make Sure It's Eco-Friendly With These Smart Tips

Sustainable travelers—your life just got way easier.

#environmentalism
Bonnie Culbertson
September 11 2019
Integrative Health

The 3 Vitamins We're Most Deficient In, According To An Immunologist

Plus, the best ways you can get your fill of nutrients.

#supplements #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
September 10 2019
Wellness Trends

Why You Should Start Oil Pulling Today

It’s a simple practice, with quite remarkable results.

#Ayurveda #wellness #detox #healthy foods #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
February 27 2013