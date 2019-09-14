10432 results for

Beauty

DIY Natural Recipes For 3 All-Time-Fave Products

For a fun weekend activity, give one of these a go.

#makeup #skin care
Ina De Clercq
September 14 2019
Routines

This Shoulder Releasing Yoga Routine Eases Tight Shoulders & Tech Neck

It's instant relief in less than five minutes.

#flexibility #yoga
Lindsay Kellner
December 7 2017

The Simple Mistake Almost Everyone Makes At Spin Class (And How To Fix It)

Imagine that your "cheeks" have headlights on them, and shine them at the bike behind you.

#pilates #fitness #posture #cycling
Cassie Piasecki
June 25 2016

7 Spiritual Practices That Will Take Monday’s Eclipse Up A Notch

How often do we take time to connect with the phenomenal natural world we inhabit?

#news #healing #nature #astrology
Stephanie Ludwig, M.Div., M.A., Ph.D.
August 18 2017
Recipes

5 Keto Soup Recipes Because Fall Is Coming (!!!)

They all take just minutes to make, so you can have a comforting dinner, stat.

#Paleo #vegetarian #easy meals #ketogenic
Liz Moody
September 13 2019

Why Drugs Aren't Always The Best Solution For Anxiety & Insomnia

I'm all about helping you age-proof your body and mind — sharing the secrets to a long life that's filled with purpose and joy, no matter what...

#anxiety #healing #stress #depression #Alzheimer's
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
October 15 2014
Personal Growth

14 Foolproof Ways To Get Over A Heart-Wrenching Breakup

Your Rx for those moments that getting out of bed and facing the world just seems impossible.

#breakup #forgiveness #dating
Shannon Kaiser
June 24 2016
Wellness Trends

Does Cryotherapy Really Work? I Tried It So You Don't Have To

I was skeptical but delightfully surprised on multiple levels.

#flexibility #longevity #metabolism #energy
Sarah Koenig
December 5 2017
Travel

Planning A Fall Getaway? Make Sure It's Eco-Friendly With These Smart Tips

Sustainable travelers—your life just got way easier.

#environmentalism
Bonnie Culbertson
September 11 2019

I Haven't Had A Drink In One Year. Here's How My Life Has Changed

It’s now been one year since my last drink. One year since my last hangover. One year since I last woke up at 3 a.m., staring at the ceiling with my...

#alcohol
Rebecca Weller
October 14 2015
Integrative Health

The 3 Vitamins We're Most Deficient In, According To An Immunologist

Plus, the best ways you can get your fill of nutrients.

#supplements #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
September 10 2019
Integrative Health

A 4-Ingredient Essential Oil Serum To Balance Your Hormones & Skin

Essential oils are a terrific way to avoid hormone imbalance and keep yourself feeling great.

#food as medicine #hormones #essential oils
Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
October 13 2015
Off-the-Grid

The Recycling Industry Has Been Struggling For Years — But You Can Help Out

Remember the golden rule: "No tanglers, no tech, no tiny items."

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 8 2019
Personal Growth
Off-the-Grid
Nature

Celeb Yogi Tara Stiles Wants You To Ditch Your Straw

Are you ready to take on her challenge?

#environmentalism #yoga
Tara Stiles
November 28 2017
Parenting

Want To Raise Independent, Successful Kids? 3 Reasons To Treat Them Like Adults

If there's one thing Esther Wojcicki knows, it's how to empower children.

#empowerment #mbgpodcast
Colleen Wachob
September 3 2019

5 Steps To Making Your Own Rules

Rules can be useful (and life-saving!) when they protect our safety. Traffic lights, for instance, are important to obey. Most other rules, however,...

#personal growth #yoga #inspiration #video
Tara Stiles
February 21 2013
Beauty

A French Beauty Guru Shares Her Routine For Happy, Bright Skin

Including all the natural skin care and makeup products she loves.

#green beauty #beauty #meditation #wellness #yoga
Valérie Grandury
August 9 2017
Sex

How To Support A Partner Who's Dealing With A Low Sex Drive

It's not just about figuring out how to turn them on again.

#marriage #dating #libido
Vanessa Marin, M.S.
September 2 2019