The Important Ritual That New Parents Never Think Of—Until They Bring Baby Home
This Calming Routine Is Perfect For New Parents And Babies
5 Reasons To Ditch Your Run (And Do A HIIT Workout Instead)
You don't have to run to get fit.
5 Things Psychopaths Say To Make You Feel Crazy
When you hear the word "psychopath," you might think of Hannibal Lecter or Ted Bundy, but in fact, there's a good chance they'll seem exceptionally...
Is Phenoxyethanol Safe? We Looked Into the Paraben Alternative
We look into this paraben swap.
The Hardworking Antioxidant You Never Knew You Needed For Skin
Scientists agree this antioxidant is quickly becoming the next juggernaut of skin care.
These 4 Pitfalls Are Causing Anxiety & Stress — Here's How To Avoid Them
They keep us in a cycle of stress, ineffectiveness, negativity, or feeling overwhelmed.
Why Essential Oils Could Be Helpful For Loss Of Smell From COVID-19
It's all about the unique way that our brain processes certain odors.
Bookmark This: The Only Formula You Need For A Perfect Green Smoothie, Every Time
How to make them taste better than your local juice bar.
This $10 Tool Can Help You Get Laundry Done 25% Faster
PSA: Maybe don't add essential oils to yours, though.
Oatmeal Baths Are The Key To Soft Skin: 5 Steps To Create Your Own Soak
If you're in the market for super-soft, creamy skin, allow us to introduce you to the beloved oatmeal bath.
4 Alignment Corrections That'll Help With Laptop-Induced Aches & Pains
Studies show that there are simple changes you can make that can have a big impact on your posture—and pain.
4 Simple Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Routine Right Now
These Are The 4 Easy Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Daily Routine
Shiva Rea: What to Eat Before a Long Day of Yoga
What Shiva Rea eats for fuel.
4 Easy Financial Tips To Help You Feel More Organized Right Now
Spring cleaning, money edition.
The Only Products That Help My Tired Skin And Under Eyes
Shop products that actually help decrease under eye circles and leave skin feeling soft and supple.
Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris
Good Morning America and Nightline co-anchor Dan Harris reveals how he relied on recreational drugs to cope with the stresses of being a war...
How Holistic Goddess Shiva Rose Maintains Her Glow, Inside & Out
A rose by any other name doesn't always smell as sweet.
Your May 2020 Numerology Forecast Calls For Some Major Transformation
No surprise here: This May is a month of transformation, according to numerology.
Too Timid For A DIY Trim? Try "Dusting" To Clean Up Your Look Instead
Think of dusting as giving your locks a much-needed tuneup.
How Tantra Can Help You Heal From Sexual Trauma & Become Orgasmic
"The saddest part of trauma for me is that most victims feel shame, and as a result, they don't speak out or find ways to heal. You don't need to be a...