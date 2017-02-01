10489 results for

Beauty
Mental Health

Being Black In America Comes With A Unique Kind Of Anxiety. Here Are 4 Ways To Cope

There is a sickness in our society that has given you (as a Black person) plenty of reason to worry.

#anxiety #fear
Rheeda Walker, Ph.D.
July 17

Here's How To Breathe New Life Into Old Clothes (No Sewing Skills Required)

Worn-out clothing still has purpose and value, and the last place it should be going is to a garbage dump.

#green living #sustainability #fashion
Griffin Vanze
February 1 2017
Integrative Health
Off-the-Grid

How To Make The Switch To Reusable Paper Towels & Our Go-To Brands

They take some getting used to, but they're worth it.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
July 15
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 1, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest research on how to maintain a healthy weight (hint: it involves lots of exercise,...

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
November 1 2017
Spirituality

What I Learned From Dinner With An International Vegan Hero

I became plant based in 1987 after reading John Robbins' Diet for a New America. I had also been persuaded by the massive data on the impact of a...

#dogs #personal growth #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 7 2014
Personal Growth
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Taurus Full Moon

Time to bust out those essential oils and treat yourself a bit.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
November 3 2017

How I Help Vegans & Vegetarians Optimize Their Diets

A plant-based diet provides numerous benefits. They're typically lower in damaging fats but higher in fiber and other nutrients, which may explain why...

#nutrition #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
April 11 2016

This Savory Plant-Based Cake Will Be A Game-Changer At Your Next Birthday Party

Because it's still a party even if the cake isn't sweet.

#recipes #plant-based
Tess Panzer
January 28 2017
Beauty
Beauty

This DIY Rosewater Spray Is Like An Energy Drink For Your Skin

Plus, the subtle fragrance will have you smelling like fresh petals.

#hair #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
July 9
Beauty
Functional Food
Spirituality

Why Geodes Are The Next Wave Of High-Vibe Living

As natural elements go, geodes are a striking and potent way to incorporate nature into your home.

#crystals #nature #mind body connection
Emma Loewe
January 26 2017
Social Good

Homemade Toothpaste With Peppermint & Coconut Oil

Whenever we brush our teeth we absorb the ingredients in the toothpaste. We should think twice about absorbing what is in regular toothpaste. What is...

#toxic #beauty #wellness
Liana Werner-Gray
March 16 2015
Beauty

If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading

We're talking about lipsology, the art and science of lip print reading.

#makeup #affirmations
Alexandra Engler
July 3