PAID CONTENT FOR jane iredale

A Simple Makeup Routine For Bright Eyes + Well-Rested Skin

Here are some great steps for a bright-eyed and fresh-faced look in the morning

#makeup #partner #mbgBareYourBeauty
mindbodygreen
May 23 2019

9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss

I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...

#stress #fitness #fat #weight loss
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 2 2014
Home
Personal Growth

These "Ugly" Fruits + Veggies Are Actually The Cutest Things We've Ever Seen

Walk into a supermarket today and you'll likely find shelves chock-full of uniform fruits and veggies — perfectly round apples, unblemished peppers...

#news #food
Emma Loewe
September 25 2015
Beauty
Integrative Health

Curious About Colonics? Here's Who Might Benefit & Who Should Steer Clear

Can this controversial procedure really help you detox?

#gut health #digestion
Elsbeth Riley
February 27 2019

Holiday Cashew Balls That Will Satisfy Sugarholics (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

Tis the season for over-indulging and sometimes over-eating sugary desserts. Kick sugar to the curb this season with these healthy, tasty...

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #vegan #healthy foods #sugar
Shirley Plant
December 12 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine

How IVF Is Removing Cancers From Family Lines: A Reproductive Geneticist Explains

Read more to learn about preventing inheritable cancers with IVF.

#partner #fertility
Krista Soriano
October 29 2018
Spirituality

10 Beautiful Instagram Accounts That Will Feed Your Soul

Scrolling for a soul-satisfying like or follow? These inspiring, funny, educational, and straight-up awesome Instagram accounts are just what the...

#happiness #inspirational typography #spirituality
Emma Mildon
January 29 2016
Spirituality

How I Finally Found Friends That Get My Spiritual Side

I had just started my journey into spirituality when I was at dinner, and I heard a woman talking about Doreen Virtue's angel cards. I immediately got...

#relationships #friendship #mindfulness #abundance #wellness
Abbey Campbell Cook
April 16 2016
Sex

It's Not Low Libido: A Psychologist On 7 Issues Often Confused For Low Libido

We think we don't want sex, when in reality, we just don't want sex the way we're currently having it

#marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
July 19
Home

The Secret To Conflict Resolution That Could Save Your Relationship

"All of us can — and must — learn how to restore openness and to reconnect."

#love #relationships #marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
September 22 2016
Home

Sleep-Deprivation Is ACTUALLY Ruining Your Life: Here's How To Fix It

From your skin to your job to your relationships, sleep affects everything. But these days, more of us are sleep-deprived than not. It's such a big...

#sleep #productivity #happiness #how to lose weight #mind body connection
Debbie Hampton
August 12 2015
Recipes
Home

3 Reasons To Meditate RIGHT After You Have Coffee

I’ve managed to stick with my meditation practice consistently for the past three years, and the benefits have been enormous. The calming effects have...

#meditation #mind body connection #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Nathan Wiebe
September 7 2015