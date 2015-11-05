10489 results for

Integrative Health

Genius Gluten-Free Breakfast Idea: Sweet Potato "Toast"

From the editor: Swapping roasted sweet potato slices for toast is a brilliant breakfast hack to add more veggies to your morning.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #paleo recipes #food
Lisa Bryan
November 5 2015
Routines
Sex

I'm A Sex Coach. Here Are 5 Questions Adults Still Ask Me About Sex

Do you know the answers to all five of these? Many people don't.

#empowerment #orgasm
Gigi Engle
June 30 2019
Functional Food

5 Best Healthy Cooking Oils, Plus Some You Should Definitely Avoid

These flavor-packed fats won't be damaged by heat.

#fats
Stephanie Eckelkamp
June 30 2019

Think You Don't Have Time For Feng Shui? You Can Transform Your Home's Energy In 5 Minutes Or Less

You can tell they're working when you wake up refreshed, get things done, and feel a flow and rhythm at home.

#feng shui #feng shui tips #home
Amanda Gibby Peters
May 11 2017
Beauty

The 12 Best Beauty Buys At Whole Foods — That Won't Cost You A Fortune

The highest quality products around—that won't cost you a fortune.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
August 23 2019
Beauty

35 Things To Do Instead Of Spending Money

For a long time, I was completely convinced that The Good Life looked like this:

#money #happiness #work #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 27 2014
Functional Food
Recipes
Climate Change

Here's Why This Fall's Weather Has Been So Crazy

While a mild, rainy fall and shorter winter may seem like a good thing for the coldblooded among us, it's a pretty bleak forecast.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
November 4 2017
Friendships

Are You The Toxic Person In Your Life?

Here are 10 common ways we're unconsciously hurting those around us.

#anxiety #friendship #toxic relationships
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
October 2 2018
Sex

Yes, Friends With Benefits Can Be Done In A Healthy Way — Here's How

If you think you don't need to care about each other's feelings, think again.

#friendship #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
June 24 2019
Integrative Health

5 Sources Of Formaldehyde At Home & How To Avoid Them

The bad news? It's likely in your home. The good news? You can do something about it.

#news #cancer #toxins at home
Liz Moody
July 7 2018
Love

Fantasy Bonds: The Problem With Loving Someone For Their 'Potential'

"I see the good inside them" is often a way to ignore red flags.

#toxic relationships #dating
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
August 18 2019
Spirituality

Astrology Alert: Thursday's Tense Transit Could Unearth A Few Secrets

The truth will be stranger than fiction this week, according to the AstroTwins.

#astrology weekly #astrology
The AstroTwins
August 9
Recipes
Mental Health

New Research Finds Two Ways Sleep Is Essential To Brain Health

Add this to all the other important reasons to prioritize your rest.

#sleep #news #longevity #brain
Sarah Regan
August 6

4 Things I Always Tell Myself After Getting Dumped

"Love, to me, is only worth having if it's given without condition or expectation. To regret giving affection because it was not received in equal...

#empowerment #love #relationships #sexuality #sex
Devina Kaur
May 9 2017