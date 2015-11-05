10489 results for
Coffee Might Make You Poop, But Is It Good For Constipation?
Does caffeine hurt or help?
Genius Gluten-Free Breakfast Idea: Sweet Potato "Toast"
From the editor: Swapping roasted sweet potato slices for toast is a brilliant breakfast hack to add more veggies to your morning.
The Real Reason Exercise Makes You Happy, According To Research On The Brain
How to get the benefits of exercise today.
I'm A Sex Coach. Here Are 5 Questions Adults Still Ask Me About Sex
Do you know the answers to all five of these? Many people don't.
5 Best Healthy Cooking Oils, Plus Some You Should Definitely Avoid
These flavor-packed fats won't be damaged by heat.
Think You Don't Have Time For Feng Shui? You Can Transform Your Home's Energy In 5 Minutes Or Less
You can tell they're working when you wake up refreshed, get things done, and feel a flow and rhythm at home.
The 12 Best Beauty Buys At Whole Foods — That Won't Cost You A Fortune
The highest quality products around—that won't cost you a fortune.
Your Nails Can Look Stronger, Trust Us — These 9 Expert Tips Are Proof
Keep those tips in tiptop shape.
35 Things To Do Instead Of Spending Money
For a long time, I was completely convinced that The Good Life looked like this:
8 Easy Ways To Add More Vegetarian Protein To Your Day
Say buh-bye to that hangry feeling.
Kate Hudson's Former Chef Swears By This Super-Simple Anti-Inflammatory Soup
It takes just minutes to make.
Here's Why This Fall's Weather Has Been So Crazy
While a mild, rainy fall and shorter winter may seem like a good thing for the coldblooded among us, it's a pretty bleak forecast.
Are You The Toxic Person In Your Life?
Here are 10 common ways we're unconsciously hurting those around us.
Yes, Friends With Benefits Can Be Done In A Healthy Way — Here's How
If you think you don't need to care about each other's feelings, think again.
5 Sources Of Formaldehyde At Home & How To Avoid Them
The bad news? It's likely in your home. The good news? You can do something about it.
Fantasy Bonds: The Problem With Loving Someone For Their 'Potential'
"I see the good inside them" is often a way to ignore red flags.
Astrology Alert: Thursday's Tense Transit Could Unearth A Few Secrets
The truth will be stranger than fiction this week, according to the AstroTwins.
Detox Like A French Woman With This Delicious, Slimming Vegetable Soup
I learned what I know about French detox from my mother-in-law.
New Research Finds Two Ways Sleep Is Essential To Brain Health
Add this to all the other important reasons to prioritize your rest.
4 Things I Always Tell Myself After Getting Dumped
"Love, to me, is only worth having if it's given without condition or expectation. To regret giving affection because it was not received in equal...