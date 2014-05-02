15978 results for

10 Reasons To Think Twice Before Going To The Doctor (Advice From An MD)

Here's the cold, hard truth about your doctor: he or she is not going to be your "personal health fairy," nor will he or she will guide you to your...

#money #wellness #self-awareness #healthy foods #self-acceptance
Amy Shah, M.D.
May 2 2014
Food Trends

7 Food Combinations That Will Make You Bloated & Tired

Food is the highlight of the holidays for most people.

#constipation #Ayurveda #slideshows #digestion #food
Nadya Andreeva
December 2 2013
Personal Growth

How To Actually Stop Procrastinating In 2018

Here's your step-by-step guide.

#empowerment
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
January 12 2018
Mental Health
Recipes
Meditation

6 Ways You Can Use Meditation To Balance Your Hormones

Yep, meditation is almost always a good idea.

#sleep #hormones #brain
Lynne Goldberg
October 13 2016
Climate Change

5 Things You Need To Know Today (November 7, 2018)

The ozone layer is healing, how eating seafood could improve your heart health, and why an extra cup of coffee may be a good idea.

#news roundup
Caroline Muggia
November 7 2018
Mental Health

A Navy SEAL's 4 Tips To Boost Mental Toughness

The body strength comes later

#confidence
Mark Divine
August 17 2015

This Is What Postpartum Depression Feels Like

I haven’t told anyone outside my close circle of friends and family that I had postnatal depression. I’m not talking about light baby blues — I’m...

#personal growth #depression #motherhood #parenting
Anne Gregory
October 1 2014

7 Things Doctors Don't Tell New Moms

During your pregnancy, you obsessed over every new change in your body and belly. For nine months, you practiced prenatal yoga, ate all the right...

#fertility #pregnancy #wellness #parenting
Julie Durnan, N.D.
March 6 2014
Functional Food

5 Tips to Eat Organic On a Budget

Organic and affordable. The two words have become an oxymoron in many peoples' minds.

#farmer's markets #wellness #organic food #healthy foods #food
Dr. Julie Hara
October 4 2012
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Is Snacking Really Bad For Your Hormones?

Shut that ice cream drawer once and for all.

#news #stress #hormones #snacks
Emma Loewe
January 31 2018
Integrative Health

The Questions I Get Asked Most About The Microbiome: A Gastroenterologist Explains

Robynne Chutkan, M.D. FASGE, shares the 10 questions she hears most often, and what she tells patients.

#digestion #health #microbiome
Robynne Chutkan, M.D., FASGE
August 27 2015
Food Trends

One Of The Most Powerful People In Food Shares The Trends That Are Shaping The Way We Eat

You'll want to hear his thoughts on apple cider vinegar and probiotics.

#mbgpodcast #probiotics
Jason Wachob
January 30 2018

How To Break Any Bad Habit

Learning to understand the self is a lot like stirring water in a glass. If we don’t stir, sentiments stay at the bottom of the glass and our water...

#happiness #personal growth #food
John Kim, LMFT
August 15 2013