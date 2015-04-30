16515 results for

Women's Health

8 Foods Women Should Eat + 5 Foods To Avoid For Hormonal Balance

What you eat regulates many aspects of body functioning, including the secretion of certain hormones. Your diet can actually help you maintain a...

#hormones
Caroline Apovian, M.D.
April 30 2015
Healthy Weight

3 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying About Losing Weight & Love My Belly

Because gut health is about so much more than how you look

#self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Emily Nolan
February 12 2015
Mental Health

7 Ways To Use Stress Before It Uses You

When you experience stress, it is your body’s way of letting you know you are out of balance.

#stress #balance #aging
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 15 2015
Home

The One Room You're Not Putting Plants In — But Should Be

Here's exactly how to fill it with life.

#plants
Baylor Chapman
May 19 2019
Functional Food

6 Nutrients To Help Manage Stress + A Lemon Tartlet That Puts Them To Use

Stress management isn’t something you just take care of on the weekends—it's a daily practice.

#stress #food as medicine #stress management #food
Jason Wrobel
April 11 2016
Functional Food
Integrative Health

5 Underrated Detoxing Foods

When I grew up in the 1970s, I remember my mom saying to me, “The whiter the bread, the quicker you’re dead.”

#food as medicine #detox #healthy foods #food
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
December 9 2015

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 16)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including California's latest sewage solution, the department store trend we can't get enough of, and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
May 16 2017
Integrative Health

What To Pair Your Vitamin D Supplement With To Make Sure It Works

Getting the recommended amount of magnesium is critical for obtaining the full benefits of vitamin D.

#mbgsupplements
Jessica Timmons
June 14
Sex

The Diet That Will Transform Your Energy Levels & Sex Life

Get the ketogenic diet really get you in the mood?

#functional nutrition #libido
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
April 5 2017
Personal Growth

How My "Dream Job" Destroyed My Health

I had what I thought was a dream job. My daily commute was only 59 steps. That's the distance to my downstairs home office, including a stop in the...

#career #mindfulness #work #personal growth #self-awareness
Tyler C. Beaty
June 9 2015
Functional Food

This Vegan Egg Substitute Is So Realistic My Brain Just Exploded

We tried the plant-based egg everyone's talking about.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 27 2019
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Athletic Brewing Co.

Found: A Beer That Won't Deter Your Active Lifestyle (You Won't Even Notice It's Non-Alcoholic)

Beer that lets you enjoy the experience of drinking craft beer, without the whole "drinking alcohol" part.

#alcohol #partner
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
June 11
Integrative Health

You May Be Vitamin D Deficient, Here's Why It Matters

Steven Gundry, M.D., heart surgeon and best-selling author on how to live to 100.

#mbgpodcast
Steven Gundry, M.D.
March 26 2019

How To Eat Healthfully At 10 Kinds Of Restaurants

With a little creative ordering, you can eat healthfully almost anywhere.

#weight loss #restaurants #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
April 30 2016
Meditation

The Mind-Body Benefits Of Mindfulness & Meditation

Meditation and mindfulness can improve sleep, sex, productivity, and so much more. Here are all the benefits and how to figure out what style is right...

#anxiety #stress
Emily Fletcher
July 26 2017
Healthy Weight

My 35-Pound Weight-Loss Journey Had Absolutely Nothing To Do With Calories

The elimination diet. Your most powerful weight-loss tool?

#digestion #weight loss #health
April Workman
January 3 2017

How To Make Valentine's Day A Self-Care Marathon

"You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection."—Buddha

#love #mindfulness #self-care
Rosie Letts
February 14 2017