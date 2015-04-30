16515 results for
8 Foods Women Should Eat + 5 Foods To Avoid For Hormonal Balance
What you eat regulates many aspects of body functioning, including the secretion of certain hormones. Your diet can actually help you maintain a...
3 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying About Losing Weight & Love My Belly
Because gut health is about so much more than how you look
7 Ways To Use Stress Before It Uses You
When you experience stress, it is your body’s way of letting you know you are out of balance.
The One Room You're Not Putting Plants In — But Should Be
Here's exactly how to fill it with life.
6 Nutrients To Help Manage Stress + A Lemon Tartlet That Puts Them To Use
Stress management isn’t something you just take care of on the weekends—it's a daily practice.
I'm A Food Editor. Here's The One Ingredient I Keep In My Freezer To Whip Up A Healthy Dinner
It's less than $2 a bag.
5 Reasons To Try An Infrared Sauna This Winter (A Naturopathic Doctor Explains)
All the benefits of light, without the risk.
5 Underrated Detoxing Foods
When I grew up in the 1970s, I remember my mom saying to me, “The whiter the bread, the quicker you’re dead.”
6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 16)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including California's latest sewage solution, the department store trend we can't get enough of, and...
What To Pair Your Vitamin D Supplement With To Make Sure It Works
Getting the recommended amount of magnesium is critical for obtaining the full benefits of vitamin D.
The Diet That Will Transform Your Energy Levels & Sex Life
Get the ketogenic diet really get you in the mood?
How My "Dream Job" Destroyed My Health
I had what I thought was a dream job. My daily commute was only 59 steps. That's the distance to my downstairs home office, including a stop in the...
This Vegan Egg Substitute Is So Realistic My Brain Just Exploded
We tried the plant-based egg everyone's talking about.
Thinking About A Low-FODMAP Diet? Here's Exactly What You Need To Know
Questions about the low-FODMAP diet? We've got you covered.
Found: A Beer That Won't Deter Your Active Lifestyle (You Won't Even Notice It's Non-Alcoholic)
Beer that lets you enjoy the experience of drinking craft beer, without the whole "drinking alcohol" part.
You May Be Vitamin D Deficient, Here's Why It Matters
Steven Gundry, M.D., heart surgeon and best-selling author on how to live to 100.
How To Eat Healthfully At 10 Kinds Of Restaurants
With a little creative ordering, you can eat healthfully almost anywhere.
The Mind-Body Benefits Of Mindfulness & Meditation
Meditation and mindfulness can improve sleep, sex, productivity, and so much more. Here are all the benefits and how to figure out what style is right...
My 35-Pound Weight-Loss Journey Had Absolutely Nothing To Do With Calories
The elimination diet. Your most powerful weight-loss tool?
How To Make Valentine's Day A Self-Care Marathon
"You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection."—Buddha