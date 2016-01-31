10489 results for

Healthy Weight

How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life

"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."

Jasmin Singer
January 31 2016
Healthy Weight

Does Cardio Make You Gain Weight? Here's What The Experts Say

How to know if you should ditch the treadmill and start lifting weights.

Leigh Weingus
August 18 2017
I Paid $20 To Have My Aura Photographed

"Your colors are beautiful; they're bright, thick and full."

Allie White
October 22 2015
How To Cope With Overwhelming Tragedy

Between numbness and despair there is a place called hope. Hope is a verb, and sometimes we have to fight to reach it.

Laura Silverstein, LCSW
July 16 2016
9 Reasons Why You Need Powdered Green Juice

We're expected to accomplish a lot in a day, so it's helpful to know that this one reliable little thing can keep you on track.

mindbodygreen
February 27 2014
Women's Health

10 Symptoms Of Menopause + How To Deal With Them

Many women begin to experience symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, before their periods stop. If you feel confused as to why you're prone to...

Gary Elkins, PhD
July 18 2014
Functional Food

5 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30, 2018)

Including why Michael Pollan is getting behind psychedelics.

Emma Loewe
May 30 2018
Recipes

This Umami Cashew Dip Is Packed With Superfood Ingredients

Grab the pita, it's time to get dipping.

Caroline Muggia
March 6 2019
Recipes

5 Food Combos To Get More Nutrition Out Of Every Meal

Up your nutrient absorption with these simple pairings.

Leah Vanderveldt
May 20 2016
Want A Better Relationship? Focus On Improving This One Skill

Emotional intelligence refers to a person's ability to identify, express, and respond effectively to their own emotions, as well as the ability to...

Kelly Gonsalves
September 30 2019

7 Things Being A Professional Ballerina Taught Me About My Body

As a child I knew I was different. I would fall asleep at night listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky, and draw versions of the tutus I wanted to wear...

Stephanie Burg
June 28 2014
4 Relationship Tips French Women Swear By

"It doesn't have to be super fancy lingerie, but a nice matching set of lace underwear and bra go a long way."

Leigh Weingus
August 7 2017