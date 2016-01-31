10489 results for
How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life
"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."
What A Psychiatrist Recommends If You're Feeling Pandemic Depression
These natural remedies may help.
Does Cardio Make You Gain Weight? Here's What The Experts Say
How to know if you should ditch the treadmill and start lifting weights.
I Paid $20 To Have My Aura Photographed
"Your colors are beautiful; they're bright, thick and full."
Why You Should Heal Your Gut If You Want Clear Skin
Plus, which foods to eat for better gut health.
How To Cope With Overwhelming Tragedy
Between numbness and despair there is a place called hope. Hope is a verb, and sometimes we have to fight to reach it.
9 Reasons Why You Need Powdered Green Juice
We're expected to accomplish a lot in a day, so it's helpful to know that this one reliable little thing can keep you on track.
Want To Cut Back On Impulse Buying? Use These Financial Therapist-Approved Tips
Asking for a friend, of course.
7 Ways To Tap This Year's Only New Moon In Virgo To Clean Up Your Life
The little things make all the difference now.
10 Symptoms Of Menopause + How To Deal With Them
Many women begin to experience symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, before their periods stop. If you feel confused as to why you're prone to...
5 Questions I Always Ask My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight
For when the scale won't budge.
Are You Peeing Too Often Or Not Nearly Enough? A Urologist Explains
Are your bathroom habits healthy?
5 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30, 2018)
Including why Michael Pollan is getting behind psychedelics.
5 Reasons All Runners (Or Anyone With Tight Muscles) Should Do Yoga
How to add some flow to your running routine.
This Umami Cashew Dip Is Packed With Superfood Ingredients
Grab the pita, it's time to get dipping.
5 Food Combos To Get More Nutrition Out Of Every Meal
Up your nutrient absorption with these simple pairings.
Want A Better Relationship? Focus On Improving This One Skill
Emotional intelligence refers to a person's ability to identify, express, and respond effectively to their own emotions, as well as the ability to...
7 Things Being A Professional Ballerina Taught Me About My Body
As a child I knew I was different. I would fall asleep at night listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky, and draw versions of the tutus I wanted to wear...
Beat Your Hangover Naturally With These Healing Herbs
An all-natural way to beat the hangover blues.
4 Relationship Tips French Women Swear By
"It doesn't have to be super fancy lingerie, but a nice matching set of lace underwear and bra go a long way."