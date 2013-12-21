16288 results for

How To Eat Healthy While Traveling

One of the questions I get asked the most is how do I stay healthy when I travel. I know that this can be tough for lots of people, so I thought I'd...

#smoothie #travel #healthy foods #food
Ella Mills
October 21 2014
Motivation
What To Do Next After A Life Changing Diagnosis

Don't know where to turn? Start here.

#empowerment #anxiety #stress
Sara Weinreb
January 6 2018

What I Tell My Clients To Eat In A Typical Day To Lose Weight

As a certified health coach and author of an award-winning weight loss book and cookbook, I always get asked for quick tips on how to lose weight....

#weight loss #food
Dawna Stone
January 10 2016

How Yoga Helps Me Feed My Body & My Soul

When I think about yoga, I think about food — and when I think about food, I think about yoga. One doesn’t come without the other. I happen to be a...

#beauty #wellness #personal growth #yoga #healthy foods
Caitlyn Patch
September 20 2013
4 Reasons Millennials Need More Than A Standard Eye Exam Every Year

You're young, so you have plenty of time before you have to start thinking about your eye health, right?

#healing #wellness #aging #sleeping
mindbodygreen
November 6 2014

What I Tell My Patients About Belly Fat + How To Get Rid Of It

Shockingly, about 69% of American adults are overweight, leading to an increased risk for numerous chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke,...

#fat #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
June 30 2015

The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective Plant-Eaters

Hands down, one of the greatest things you can do to look and feel better is to eat more plants. But while it’s easy to run out and grab a salad, it...

#nutrition #vegan #food
Talia Pollock
June 15 2014
What I Eat In A Day: A Health Coach + Cookbook Author Tells All

Although I still enjoy a glass of wine, piece of chocolate, or after-dinner dessert on occasion, here’s what a typical day looks like for me.

#nutrition #what I eat in a day #food
Dawna Stone
January 12 2016
Sakara's Co-Founder On The Joy Of Pregnancy & The Secret She Wishes She Hadn't Kept

Plus, what she's most looking forward to about raising a daughter.

#pregnancy #motherhood
Leigh Weingus
March 21 2018

A 3-Step Process For Listening To Your Gut

It takes practice, but here are three guiding principles that will help you tune in.

#wellness #self-awareness #intuition
Trista Johnson
December 4 2016

Why Yoga Is Good For Your Body, Mind & Sex Life

Most people know that yoga can improve flexibility and reduce stress. While those benefits are certainly powerful reasons to start practicing, there...

#wellness #yoga
Phoenyx Austin, M.D.
June 27 2015
How I Finally Became A Mother At 42 ... Without IVF

I was 41 years old when my husband and I started seriously talking about having kids

#fertility #pregnancy #motherhood
Alisa Vitti
June 29 2015
6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 17, 2018)

Including the Glacier National Park fires, U.S. life expectancy dips, and the latest research on weight loss.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
August 17 2018
10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Mold

Personally, I know how much mold can wreak havoc because I grew up in houses filled with toxic mold — and the effects on my body and brain were...

#toxic #home
Dave Asprey
June 29 2015

The 5 Ingredients You Need For A Hormone-Healthy Salad

I call this my "healthy hormone salad" and recommend it to menopausal women experiencing symptoms like fatigue and stubborn weight gain as well as to...

#nutrition #hormones #health #healthy foods
Dr. Laurie Steelsmith
May 19 2016
What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now

We asked our favorite health experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?

#tea #partner #immunity
Krista Soriano
October 11 2019