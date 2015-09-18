10489 results for

Meditation

A 10-Minute Meditation Might Help Suffering Perfectionists, New Study Reports

Perfectionism is a trait with both positive and negative aspects that can affect just one person or everyone around them.

#news #stress #mantras
Christina Coughlin
February 5
Integrative Health

I'm A Nutritionist. Here Are The Health Myths I'm Sick Of Hearing

Every day in the news, we see health stories that evoke confusion, fear, and self-doubt. One day, a particular food is the best thing for you — and...

#health #healthy foods
Meghan Telpner
September 18 2015
Functional Food
Parenting
Beauty
Climate Change

This Year, Make These Ethical Chocolate Bars Your Valentine

11 bars you can feel extra good about buying and promptly devouring.

#environmentalism #organic #climate change
Jane Mosbacher Morris
February 13 2019
Sex
Recipes

3 Recipes That Prove Summer Is The Best Time To Eat Soup

Honeydew soup with matcha and mint, anyone?

#soup #food
Nicole Centeno
July 29 2016
Food Trends
Functional Food

The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones

You probably already have them in your fridge.

#skin care #hormones
Rebecca Stump
August 2 2017
Change-Makers

Hilary Duff On The Eating Plan That's Helping Her Feel Happier & Healthier

"I am really being healthy right now, and for the first time in my life, I am actually really enjoying it."

#celebrity #environmentalism #snacks #motherhood
Emma Loewe
October 9 2019
Recipes
Functional Food

The Definitive 3-Day Gut Reset Diet

For keeping your microbiome as healthy and happy as possible.

#gut health #healthy reset
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 2 2017
Functional Food

My Skin, Health & Energy Improved Once I Finally Quit This Diet

I'm not here to convince you to eat one way or another. But during my 10 years following a vegan diet, I realized that even though I was eating...

#nutrition #meat #vegetarian #health #vegan
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 12 2016
Recipes
Integrative Health

Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In

Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.

#empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 27 2019
Personal Growth

The Mantras That Helped Me Recover From Anxiety & Depression

The simple words that let one woman to totally reclaim her life.

#empowerment #gratitude
Shannon Kaiser
February 14 2018