A 10-Minute Meditation Might Help Suffering Perfectionists, New Study Reports
Perfectionism is a trait with both positive and negative aspects that can affect just one person or everyone around them.
I'm A Nutritionist. Here Are The Health Myths I'm Sick Of Hearing
Every day in the news, we see health stories that evoke confusion, fear, and self-doubt. One day, a particular food is the best thing for you — and...
Is Salmon Good For You? Benefits & Concerns Of This Fatty Fish
The dark side to everyone's favorite fish.
13 Steps To Managing Postpartum Sadness, Anxiety & Overwhelm
Calling all new moms.
Dull, Ashy Skin? Try These 9 Expert-Approved Tricks To Get Your Glow Back Fast
Repeat after us: hydrate, exfoliate, meditate.
This Year, Make These Ethical Chocolate Bars Your Valentine
11 bars you can feel extra good about buying and promptly devouring.
From Nipple Clamps To Voice Recordings: 30 Foreplay Ideas To Mix Things Up
Engage all your senses.
What To Eat For Longevity (According To A Major New Harvard Study)
Listen up — this is a major finding.
4 Simple Ideas You Can Do Right Now To Help Save The Bees
Concerned? Here are tips to help our bees!
3 Recipes That Prove Summer Is The Best Time To Eat Soup
Honeydew soup with matcha and mint, anyone?
Childhood Cereal Is Getting A Healthy Makeover & We Are Here For It
Breakfast cereal is finally growing up.
THIS Is The Secret To Making Trader Joe's Famous Cauliflower Gnocchi Taste Way Better
It's a simple tweak but it makes a huge difference.
The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones
You probably already have them in your fridge.
Hilary Duff On The Eating Plan That's Helping Her Feel Happier & Healthier
"I am really being healthy right now, and for the first time in my life, I am actually really enjoying it."
3 Better-For-You Bagel Recipes For National Bagel Day (Or Any Ol' Morning)
The beloved breakfast item with some healthy adjustments.
The Definitive 3-Day Gut Reset Diet
For keeping your microbiome as healthy and happy as possible.
My Skin, Health & Energy Improved Once I Finally Quit This Diet
I'm not here to convince you to eat one way or another. But during my 10 years following a vegan diet, I realized that even though I was eating...
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Nacho lovers, unite.
Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In
Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.
The Mantras That Helped Me Recover From Anxiety & Depression
The simple words that let one woman to totally reclaim her life.