The Balanced Blonde's Jordan Younger Shares Her Favorite Healthy Eateries In NYC & LA

The Balanced Blonde shares her favorite cafes and restaurants for healthy (and sometimes vegan) fare.

#new york city #restaurants #vegan #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 20 2016
Integrative Health

6 Thyroid Conditions That Won't Show Up On Tests

The standard of care for people struggling with low thyroid symptoms is incomplete and inadequate

#healing #disease #hormones #inflammation #wellness
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 21 2013

5 Supplements I Recommend For Beautiful Skin: A Hormone Expert Explains

Once I figured out how to eat, supplement, and live to support my hormones, my skin not only cleared up, but it’s remained beautifully clear ever...

#supplements #beauty #hormones #skin #health
Alisa Vitti
June 17 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

A Kale And Chicken Salad So Delicious You'll Want To Eat It All Week Long

"If I have a streak of not-so-healthy meals, I always crave crunchy, hearty greens to recalibrate my system. This salad is one of my go-to recipes for...

#healthy recipes #wellness #health #healthy foods #kale
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
June 16 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

A 20-Minute Do-Anywhere Workout To Boost Your Metabolism All Day

This 20-minute, equipment-free workout will seriously rev up your metabolism.

#workout #fitness #wellness #health #training
Nora Tobin
June 16 2016
Off-the-Grid
Wellness Trends

14 Things You Need To Know Today (June 13)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Apple's latest green initiative, Zayn Malik's mental health statement, and a tasty new...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
June 13 2016
Recipes
Women's Health

How To Avoid Period Bloat — A Hormone Expert Explains

Here's your guide to avoiding bloating next time around.

#hormones #healthy period
Alisa Vitti
June 18 2018
Integrative Health
Women's Health
Healthy Weight

Is Intermittent Fasting Safe For Women? All Your Questions Answered

Is intermittent fasting a good idea for you? Find out here.

#intermittent fasting #hormones
Lindsay Boyers
February 21
Recipes

3 Easy, Healthy Desk Lunches To Make This Week

Simple-to-make quinoa bowls to take the stress out of meal prep.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
November 10 2014
Personal Growth

Why Hypnosis Might Just Change Your Life

Plain and simple, hypnosis can interrupt our habits and give us the space to make change.

#healing #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness
Martine J. Byer
November 10 2014
Food Trends

Is The Gluten Trifecta Bringing You Down?

Just as I never expected to write a best-selling diet book ten years ago, I never expected to be writing a book about gluten today.

#gluten #food
Dr. Arthur Agatston
April 2 2013
Integrative Health

7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life

Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.

#nutrition #heart disease #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 30 2016

A Food-Based Approach To Protecting Kids' Teeth (It's Not Just About Sugar!)

You are actually better off feeding your child a piece of 70 percent dark chocolate than a pretzel, cracker, or handful of raisins.

#parenting advice #health #healthy foods #parenting
Dr. Roger Lucas
May 29 2016
Recipes

Mediterranean Salad With Swiss Chard & Quinoa

Step aside, kale! Add swiss chard to your next meal.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #chefs #quinoa
Silvia Bianco
August 29 2014