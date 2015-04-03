1196 results for

Mental Health

11 Tips For Your Next Digital Detox

It might be time to take a much-needed break

#happiness #nature #technology #detox
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 3 2015
Functional Food
Integrative Health

A 30-Day Reset To Reduce Inflammation & Balance Your Hormones

When it comes to autoimmune disease, the wrong foods can hurt or even kill you — and the right foods can heal you.

#inflammation #cleanse
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
March 13 2015

10 Ways To Stop Stressing & Start Living Peacefully

If you’re anything like me, you might worry like it’s a second job: if the coffee is good or bad, if we'll get that promotion, and what diseases the...

#anxiety #stress #happiness #simplicity #fear
Tina Williamson
November 9 2013

5 Concepts That Will Revolutionize Western Medicine

Over the last decade, a shift has been taking place in health care. This shift has been fueled by changes in our understanding of human biology as a...

#disease #wellness #functional medicine
Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
March 8 2015
Routines

10 Tips for Teaching Yoga in a Corporate Setting

It's a different ball game than the studio.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
April 27 2012
Food Trends

Before & After: Plant-Based Diet Success Stories

Sometimes the best way to become convinced of a lifestyle's efficacy is to see real-life examples of it.

#healing #heart disease #weight loss #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 26 2015
Beauty
Functional Food

Drop The Red Bull: 10 Healthy, Quick-Fix Energy Boosts!

For as long as there have been humans, we've been trying to find ways to have more energy.

#caffeine #music #breathing #juicing #water
Deepika Chopra, PsyD
October 15 2013

A 5-Minute Meditation Everyone Should Do

I’m a spiritual medium; I communicate important messages and profound insights from the dead to the living, and the way I do this is by going within....

#anxiety #breathing #meditation #communication #energy
Rebecca Rosen
October 14 2013
Integrative Health

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Work

With so much to balance at work, these tips make it easy to stay on track.

#mindfulness #wellness #goal setting #healthy foods #sugar
Reshma Adwar, DPT
April 24 2012
Integrative Health

10 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2016

A look at everything you'll see a lot more of in the wellness world next year.

#fitness #wellness #health #mbg features
Jason Wachob
December 29 2015

What A Day Of Mindfulness Looks Like

Mindfulness is paying attention, deliberately and non-judgementally to each moment of your life. Knowing how to tap into this skill will change your...

#stress #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Tina Williamson
September 24 2013

How Yoga Has Made Me A Better Doctor & Healer

What could yoga possibly have to do with conventional, modern medicine—let alone my own professional practice of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s...

#meditation #mind body connection #yoga #intention
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
September 17 2013

15 Signs You've Stopped "Doing Yoga" & Have Become A Yogi

Yoga is becoming more and more popular. But how do you know when yoga has become a way of life for you? Here are 15 signs that your yoga practice has...

#awareness #breathing #meditation #yogis #yoga
Ali Washington
September 12 2013
Love

5 Reasons Thyroid Medications Aren't Working For You

Millions of Americans struggle with low thyroid symptoms and are told at their doctor's office to take medication and return in three months. Welcome...

#disease #hormones #inflammation #wellness #depression
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 5 2013
Home
Personal Growth

Top 5 Procrastination Behaviors + What They Say About You

Here are five common ways of procrastinating, and what they say about you.

#mindfulness #work #personal growth #goal setting #technology
Lloyd Burnett
November 23 2014

15 Signs You're A Recovering Swimmer

Recently we went down a rabbit hole reading Mike Gustafson's Twitter feed, a brilliant homage to competitive swimming. It stirred up some nostalgia...

#swimming #pro athletes #fitness #wellness #funny
mindbodygreen
August 8 2013