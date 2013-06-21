7824 results for

Wellness Trends

The 5 Foods I Banned When I Quit Sugar

Essentially, quitting sugar means quitting fructose, for good.

Sarah Wilson
June 21 2013
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

10 Things That Need To Change About Health Care In The U.S.

Inspired by my friend's visit, here are some starting point

Amy Shah, M.D.
July 28 2014
Love

9 Things Women Actually Want In A Relationship (But Don't Say)

Laughter, more than love, is the shortest distance between two hearts.

Emily Gaudette
June 15 2016
Personal Growth
Beauty

5 Foods To Avoid If You Want Glowing Skin + What To Eat Instead

Food for thought: These easy diet swaps could transform your skin.

Kimberly Snyder
June 10 2016

Yes, Having A Baby Will Make You A Better Yogi

Once I had my son, Aiden, I was determined to get back to my mat. Yes, I had practiced throughout pregnancy, and while my body was recovering, I...

Liz Vartanian
July 18 2013
Parenting

8 Things You Should Never Say To Single Moms

Whether you're a single mom or not, listen up.

Emma Johnson
October 17 2017

5 Reasons Your Injury Isn't Healing + How To Get Better, Stat

Be patient: It may take as long to fix an injury as it took to create it.

Joanna Zeiger, M.S., PhD
June 8 2016
Routines

How Crow Pose Helps Me Check In with Myself

Each day is different, but I have come to love and respect a pose that had once been my worst enemy.

Fleur Carter
November 13 2012
Mental Health

I Was Suicidal, So I Ditched Sugar & It Changed My Life

How I learned to control my emotions by controlling what I eat.

Heather Esposito
November 3 2014
Functional Food
Parenting

Meal Planning Sounds Hard. Here's Why It Doesn't Have To Be

Think like a meal planner—even if you'll never meal plan

Stacie Billis
May 31 2016
Personal Growth

'Playing The Victim' Manifests In These 11 Different Ways

"Victimhood robs us of our true power, which is in our ability to feel everything and use it as fuel."

Kelly McNelis
October 5 2017
Mental Health

How Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro Helped Me Take Control Of My Panic Attacks

"It is possible to push yourself more than you ever thought you could and come out on the other side still breathing, still feeling, still smiling."

Katina Mountanos
October 3 2017

A Beginner's Guide To Clean Eating

Here are some tips I use in my daily life and share with my health coaching clients to help make small adjustments each week leading to a massive...

Cassandra Bodzak
October 25 2014
Parenting

I Am Not A Conventional Mom

But it taught my children something special.

Dawn Elder
November 6 2012