Obsessing Over Your Relationship Status? Here's Your Action Plan
Here's your action plan.
3 Things I Learned At The Cultivate Festival
Jason and I spent an awesome weekend in Chicago as guests of Chipotle at the Cultivate Festival, a one-day celebration of food, ideas and music in...
How The Law Of Attraction Can Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship
These are the steps to using the law of attraction to manifest an amazing relationship. Attune to your energy to that inner frequency, and your...
This One Thing Is The Enemy Of Willpower. Here's How To Avoid It
If you're still working to keep your resolutions, bookmark this one.
11 Steps To Avoid Unnecessary Prostate Surgery
In recent years there have been enormous developments in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. Yet many patients and even their doctors don't know...
Want Glowing Skin? Eat These 10 Hydrating Foods
Inspired by mindbodygreen's last Supper Series event.
7 Affirmations To Heal & Balance Your Chakras
When the chakras comes into greater alignment, all aspects of life can come into greater alignment as well.
Why Meditation Is One Of The Most Important Things You Can Do For Heart Health: A Doctor Explains
As an integrative medicine practitioner, I know the importance of stress management. Here's why meditation is a proven and natural method for...
27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries
When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...
Winter Majorly Affects Your Hormones, But THIS Food Brings Them Back Into Balance
One of the world's leading doctors shares exactly what to eat, do, and supplement with.
5 Gut-Healing Soups To Start The Year Off Right
Is your gut in need of some healing? These soups are it!
OBGYNs, Midwives, And Doulas—Here's A Guide To Building Your Birth Team
Yep, a whole team. And you're the captain!
TOMS Founder On Conscious Consumerism & How To Start A Mission-Driven Company
Plus, why he called it TOMS in the first place.
5 Simple Self-Care Rituals For Confidence
Sometimes is as simple as saying, "I am worthy."
6 Feng Shui Tips For Healthy Financial Flow
If it seems strange to you that moving items in your home or office can help you make more money, think again. Everything you see, touch, and live...
It's Not All About Mercury! Here's What Happens When Other Planets Go Retrograde
The prefix "re-" means "to go back"—and retrogrades are a time to polish up projects already in the works.
10 Tips To Actually Achieve Your Dreams Next Year
It's almost the new year, and we’re all looking to work on ourselves somehow.
4 Reasons You Crave Sweets After A Meal & RD-Approved Tips To Stop
Sugar cravings, explained.
A Better Breakfast: Wheat Berries With Greens & Eggs
This is the breakfast that will make you feel like you've unlocked the secret to having it all together as an adult. Cook a large batch of your...
5 Ab Exercises You Can Do With A Foam Roller
5 ab exercises you can do with a foam roller.