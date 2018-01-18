7892 results for

Love

3 Things I Learned At The Cultivate Festival

Jason and I spent an awesome weekend in Chicago as guests of Chipotle at the Cultivate Festival, a one-day celebration of food, ideas and music in...

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #chicago #healthy foods #chefs
Colleen Wachob
September 12 2013
Love

How The Law Of Attraction Can Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship

These are the steps to using the law of attraction to manifest an amazing relationship. Attune to your energy to that inner frequency, and your...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 16 2016
Personal Growth

This One Thing Is The Enemy Of Willpower. Here's How To Avoid It

If you're still working to keep your resolutions, bookmark this one.

#empowerment
Jeff Haden
January 16 2018

11 Steps To Avoid Unnecessary Prostate Surgery

In recent years there have been enormous developments in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. Yet many patients and even their doctors don't know...

#healing #wellness #cancer
Dr. Jay Cohen
April 12 2013
Beauty

Want Glowing Skin? Eat These 10 Hydrating Foods

Inspired by mindbodygreen's last Supper Series event.

#skin care #functional nutrition
Lindsay Kellner
January 15 2018
Spirituality

7 Affirmations To Heal & Balance Your Chakras

When the chakras comes into greater alignment, all aspects of life can come into greater alignment as well.

#healing #Acupuncture #chakras #energy
Hayley Mermelstein, LAc
January 30 2015
Integrative Health

Why Meditation Is One Of The Most Important Things You Can Do For Heart Health: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative medicine practitioner, I know the importance of stress management. Here's why meditation is a proven and natural method for...

#heart disease #meditation #health #stress management
Gary Kaplan, D.O.
February 12 2016
Personal Growth

27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries

When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...

#alcohol #relationships #fitness #juicing #healthy foods
Danielle Zeigler
June 29 2014
Functional Food

Winter Majorly Affects Your Hormones, But THIS Food Brings Them Back Into Balance

One of the world's leading doctors shares exactly what to eat, do, and supplement with.

#hormones
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
January 11 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Bonafide Provisions

5 Gut-Healing Soups To Start The Year Off Right

Is your gut in need of some healing? These soups are it!

#gut health #soup #digestion
Liz Moody
January 9 2018
Parenting
Change-Makers
Personal Growth

5 Simple Self-Care Rituals For Confidence

Sometimes is as simple as saying, "I am worthy."

#happiness #confidence #self-care #self-acceptance
Deborah Hanekamp
February 7 2016

6 Feng Shui Tips For Healthy Financial Flow

If it seems strange to you that moving items in your home or office can help you make more money, think again. Everything you see, touch, and live...

#work #abundance #feng shui tips
Katie Rogers
September 5 2013
Spirituality

It's Not All About Mercury! Here's What Happens When Other Planets Go Retrograde

The prefix "re-" means "to go back"—and retrogrades are a time to polish up projects already in the works.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 18 2019
Personal Growth

10 Tips To Actually Achieve Your Dreams Next Year

It's almost the new year, and we’re all looking to work on ourselves somehow.

#productivity #mindfulness #self-awareness #spirituality
Pedram Shojai
December 13 2015
Healthy Weight

A Better Breakfast: Wheat Berries With Greens & Eggs

This is the breakfast that will make you feel like you've unlocked the secret to having it all together as an adult. Cook a large batch of your...

#healthy recipes #breakfast #superfoods #food
Anca Toderic
January 19 2015
Routines

5 Ab Exercises You Can Do With A Foam Roller

5 ab exercises you can do with a foam roller.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Lauren Roxburgh
February 1 2016