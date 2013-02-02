5507 results for

Beauty

Why You Should Put Down That Conditioner! (And Use Coconut Oil Instead)

It's one of the best hair conditioners and if it's virgin and organic, it's chemical free and natural.

#hair #beauty #coconut oil
Elizabeth Rocchino
February 2 2013

A 5-Minute Meditation Everyone Should Do

I’m a spiritual medium; I communicate important messages and profound insights from the dead to the living, and the way I do this is by going within....

#anxiety #breathing #meditation #communication #energy
Rebecca Rosen
October 14 2013
Functional Food
Routines

5 Basic Inversions To Ease Stress & Anxiety

For most of us, finding the balance between responsibility, recreation and restoration can be pretty difficult.

#anxiety #stress #yoga poses #yogis
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
January 27 2015

The Democratization Of Juicing

Amanda Chantal Bacon (founder of Moon Juice) and Jimmy Rosenberg (founder of Evolution Fresh) are two leaders of the green juice revolution. They talk...

#juicing #food
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Love

9 Ways To Be Supportive If Your Partner Is Depressed

When you are in a relationship and your partner is depressed, it can be difficult to separate your feelings from theirs, and to understand how to...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #depression
Padhia Avocado
January 26 2015

Are You Resistant To Weight Loss? It Could Be This

It is no secret that obesity has skyrocketed in the past 20 years. This metabolic epidemic accounts for 21 percent of all health care costs in the...

#inflammation #digestion #weight loss #weight loss success
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 11 2013

Superman Or Caveman: Going Back To Nature To Get Better Results

Ben Greenfield is a global phenomenon, helping people all over the world get fit and strong, fast. In this video from revitalize 2015, he talks to...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Motivation

The Art of Assisting Asana: 10 Guidelines for Yogis

These basic principles will help you assist with confidence.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Jennifer Vafakos
April 30 2012
Friendships
Love
Personal Growth

7 Ways to Manage Frustration

“Frustration, although quite painful at times, is a very positive and essential part of success.”

#anxiety #feng shui #gratitude #affirmations
Jen Nicomedes Stone
August 31 2012

10 Myths About Self-Healing Debunked

Positive psychology and New Age ideas about health and healing have flooded the internet and bookstore shelves in recent years. But as a doctor who...

#healing #mind body connection #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
June 30 2013
Routines
Motivation

7 Things Every Yoga Teacher Should Know About Anatomy

If you’re not sure where to start, here are some key aspects of anatomy that are helpful to know.

#happiness #fitness #personal growth #yoga
Karen Fabian
September 14 2013
Integrative Health

7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain

These Ayurvedic strategies help heal back pain by getting to the root of it.

#healing #Ayurveda #pain #back pain
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
December 19 2014
Personal Growth

10 Things I Wish Every American Knew About Health

Despite throwing tons of money at the problem, Americans really are sicker than ever. Chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma,...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
June 11 2013
Healthy Weight

Q & A with Rip Esselstyn: Best-Selling Author of The Engine 2 Diet

Rip Esselstyn is used to responding to emergencies. So when he learned that some of his fellow Engine 2 firefighters were in dire physical condition...

#triathlon #fitness #vegan #weight loss success #food
Jason Wachob
April 29 2010
Love

What I Know About Soul Mates From Finding (And Losing) My Husband

Only four and a half months after we were married, our lives drastically changed.

#love #healing #relationships #personal growth
Monique L. Muñoz
December 5 2014