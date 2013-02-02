5507 results for
Why You Should Put Down That Conditioner! (And Use Coconut Oil Instead)
It's one of the best hair conditioners and if it's virgin and organic, it's chemical free and natural.
A 5-Minute Meditation Everyone Should Do
I’m a spiritual medium; I communicate important messages and profound insights from the dead to the living, and the way I do this is by going within....
This 3-Day Microbiome Cleanse Will Eliminate Bloat, Improve Digestion & Reboot Your Gut Health
It's the only summer prep you need.
5 Basic Inversions To Ease Stress & Anxiety
For most of us, finding the balance between responsibility, recreation and restoration can be pretty difficult.
The Democratization Of Juicing
Amanda Chantal Bacon (founder of Moon Juice) and Jimmy Rosenberg (founder of Evolution Fresh) are two leaders of the green juice revolution. They talk...
9 Ways To Be Supportive If Your Partner Is Depressed
When you are in a relationship and your partner is depressed, it can be difficult to separate your feelings from theirs, and to understand how to...
Are You Resistant To Weight Loss? It Could Be This
It is no secret that obesity has skyrocketed in the past 20 years. This metabolic epidemic accounts for 21 percent of all health care costs in the...
Superman Or Caveman: Going Back To Nature To Get Better Results
Ben Greenfield is a global phenomenon, helping people all over the world get fit and strong, fast. In this video from revitalize 2015, he talks to...
The Art of Assisting Asana: 10 Guidelines for Yogis
These basic principles will help you assist with confidence.
3 Signs Your Relationships Are Making You Anxious & Unhappy
A positive support system is essential
3 Things To Remember When You Feel Bad About Being Single
It's all about perspective
7 Ways to Manage Frustration
“Frustration, although quite painful at times, is a very positive and essential part of success.”
10 Myths About Self-Healing Debunked
Positive psychology and New Age ideas about health and healing have flooded the internet and bookstore shelves in recent years. But as a doctor who...
How to Create Your Own 30-Minute Yoga Practice
When you only have half an hour to spare, every bit counts.
7 Things Every Yoga Teacher Should Know About Anatomy
If you’re not sure where to start, here are some key aspects of anatomy that are helpful to know.
7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain
These Ayurvedic strategies help heal back pain by getting to the root of it.
Why You Should Practice Random Acts of Kindness
What will your first random act of kindness be?
10 Things I Wish Every American Knew About Health
Despite throwing tons of money at the problem, Americans really are sicker than ever. Chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma,...
Q & A with Rip Esselstyn: Best-Selling Author of The Engine 2 Diet
Rip Esselstyn is used to responding to emergencies. So when he learned that some of his fellow Engine 2 firefighters were in dire physical condition...
What I Know About Soul Mates From Finding (And Losing) My Husband
Only four and a half months after we were married, our lives drastically changed.