Food Trends

Found: The Best Blood-Sugar-Balancing, Ketogenic Foods You Can Buy Right Now

They'll keep you full—plus, they taste really, really good.

#Blood Sugar #ketogenic
Liz Moody
March 26 2019
Beauty

We Found The Perfect Organic & Natural Foundations For Every Skin Type

Whether you're dry, oily, or sensitive, we've got you!

#makeup #skin care
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 22 2019
Integrative Health
5 Ways To Prevent Holiday Stress With The Help Of Your Houseplants

Turns out our plant friends are also great teachers.

#stress #plants #holiday
Brittany Gowan
December 14 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market
PAID CONTENT FOR Ripple Foods

Feeling Stressed? 3 RD-Approved Tricks To Calm Down, Stat

You may not be able to change the weather or magically dissolve traffic, but these three tips will help you stay calm—no matter what.

#nutrition #happiness #protein #wellness #vegan
mindbodygreen
August 18 2017
Functional Food

Going Keto To Lose Weight Or Balance Blood Sugar? This Doctor Wants You To Think Twice

The ketogenic diet is pretty extreme, so it's important to know the facts before you try it.

#fats #ketogenic
Shivam Joshi, M.D.
July 22 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

This Is Exactly What To Eat After Your Next Workout

Post-workout snack ideas? Count us in!

#partner #energy
mindbodygreen
June 26 2018
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

8 Reasons I Went Plant-Based & Am Never Going Back To Meat

Wellness begins with what we put on our plate.

#personal growth #vegan #food
Rich Roll
April 30 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Your Super

The Best Superfood Breakfasts for Every New Year's Resolution

Start 2018 off right, beginning with breakfast.

#breakfast #superfoods
mindbodygreen
December 28 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Daiya

Help, We Can't Stop Eating These Crispy, Melty Vegan Nachos!

Ooey, Gooey Loaded Vegan Nachos? OK!

#partner #easy meals
Liz Moody
February 27 2019
Climate Change
Functional Food
Recipes
Recipes

You Need To Try This Easy, Healthy Bread (With Hormone-Balancing Ingredients!)

It'll also keep your blood sugar stable all day long.

#hormones
Robyn Youkilis
March 15 2018
Integrative Health