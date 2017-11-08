5572 results for

Integrative Health

Should You Really Avoid Gluten? A Plant-Based Doctor Explains

Gluten is currently considered a great evil in our pop nutrition world. But based on current evidence, I believe this is an inaccurate exaggeration....

#celiac #gluten #nutrition #health #food sensitivity
Thomas Campbell, M.D.
June 5 2016
Integrative Health

Foggy, Anxious, Irritable? Here's What Toxins Can Do To Your Brain Health

How toxins affect your brain health, including signs, symptoms, and how a plant-based diet can help protect your brain.

#inflammation #cleanse #brain #detox
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 5 2019
Recipes

Save TONS Of Money By Making This Easy, DIY Protein Powder

You'll also avoid all of those fillers, sweeteners, and strange ingredients.

#protein
Carina Wolff
December 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Breakfast Secrets From An RD Who Learned To Streamline Her Mornings

Here's how to eat healthier in the morning if you have no time to spare.

#partner #protein
Whitney English, RDN
May 23 2019
Recipes

7 Plant-Based Snacks For Your Super Bowl Party

Because game day is really all about the snacks.

#recipes #plant-based #snacks #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
February 5 2016
Spirituality
Integrative Health

The One Supplement You May Not Be Buying Organic — But Should Be

When mbg developed a hemp product, we knew that proper sourcing was essential.

#mbgsupplements #organic food #organic
Emma Loewe
June 9
Food Trends

What I Learned After 30 Days Of Plant-Based Eating (It's NOT What You Think)

As a health-coach who loves food, I naturally wanted to try this different way of eating.

#plant-based #vegetarian #healthy foods
Kezia Hall
December 13 2015
Recipes
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Eric Zielinski, D.C, author

The Next Big Buzzword In Food Is Not What You’d Expect

Without bioactive compounds in your meals, you could still be alive but would be one sick puppy!

#partner #essential oils #energy
mindbodygreen
May 8 2019
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

This Nightly Ritual Helps Keep Skin Glowing And Hydrated All Winter Long

This ritual is designed to boost and maintain hydrated skin all winter long.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
December 11 2018
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Travel

11 Healthy Eating Secrets From Thailand

"The magic found in Thailand was in the healthy food and culture."

#functional nutrition #digestion
Talia Pollock
March 1 2017
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Hemp Oil To Choose For Stress Relief

When someone says "hemp oil," they could be talking about a few different things.

#stress #mbgsupplements #fats #essential oils
Emma Loewe
May 16