5 Easy, Healthy Dinners Start With A Can Of Pumpkin

Simple seasonal meals that can be made on a normal weekday evening.

#Paleo #easy meals #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
November 4 2019
Recipes

5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 6)

The top wellness news for April 6, 2017, including how Prince Harry is continuing Princess Diana's legacy and the new health benefit of taking...

#news roundup #cancer #climate change
Allison Daniels
April 6 2017
The 12 Best Health & Happiness Books Of 2014

Check them out, and let us know what you think!

#books #personal growth #inspiration #creativity
Anthony Schneck
December 30 2014
Wellness Trends

Let's Settle This: Is Spinning Actually A Good Workout?

Everything you need to know about what's really going on in your indoor cycling class.

#spinning #cycling
Leigh Weingus
July 21 2016
How To Ease Your Skin Issue By Starting With Your Gut

How to heal your skin issues by healing your gut, including cutting out sugar and spicy foods and addressing food sensitivities.

#gut health #acne #inflammation #digestion
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
April 6 2019
Food Trends

5 Major Health Benefits Of Gluten (This Is Not A Drill)

So what do we do now? Do we go back to bread instead of a GF rice wrap?

#gluten #nutrition #food as medicine #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 13 2017
The One Thing People Get Wrong About Destiny, According To A Shaman

"Life does not unfold by chance. It is built upon the choices we make."

#manifesting #Purpose #Journey
Shaman Durek
October 15 2019