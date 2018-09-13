7843 results for

Parenting

It's Way Easier Than You Think: How To Make Your Own Healthy Baby Food

Just when you have your routine mostly locked in—feeding, sleeping, playing—it's time to upend all of that and introduce solids.

Stephanie Middleberg, M.S., R.D.
September 13 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

Squeeze In Mobility And Core Strength With These Two Simple Moves

These Core Strengthening Moves Are Perfect For Mornings And You’re Gonna Love Them

Krista Soriano
December 20 2018
Spirituality

3 Titillating Self-Massage Practices Rooted In Ayurvedic Wisdom

The simple ways that you can bring Ayurvedic lifestyle practices into your daily routine.

Victorine Deych
April 16 2017

Why You Should Eat More Plants & Fewer Animals (Lessons From Finland)

In the early 1970s, young men in Finland were dying from heart attacks at the highest rates in the industrialized world. In the North Karelia region...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 9 2014
Recipes
Spirituality

April's Horoscope Is Here & It May Be A Blueprint To Navigate Isolation

When T.S. Eliot wrote that "April is the cruelest month," he probably didn't mean it like this.

The AstroTwins
April 1
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Aquis

The Healthy Hair Care Step Most Of Us Aren't Doing

Rethink the way you wash your hair.

mindbodygreen
June 26 2019

5 Different Types Of Squash + Delicious Ways To Eat Them

Drop the pumpkin-spiced everything and give these 5 squash ideas a try.

Carolina Santos-Neves
October 24 2016
Beauty

Why Your pH Level Is The Key To Lit-From-Within Skin

A key to creating healthy, glowing skin is to bring your skin's pH back into balance.

Debra Haugen
December 3 2016
Travel

Travel Diaries: How To Hike, Surf, & Eat Your Way Through Portugal On A Budget

Hiking & surfing by day, castle wandering by night. Count us in.

Monica Parikh
July 15 2016

How Labeling Your Diet Can Make You Unhealthy

When I became a vegan, I experienced all the health benefits I'd read about: my body reached a healthy weight, my skin glowed, my energy levels...

Gabby Lester-Coll
August 15 2013
Recipes
Functional Food
Meditation

Calm On Demand: How To Do The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique

Try it out the next time you're stressed or unsettled.

Gwen Dittmar
May 22

6 Natural Ways To Look & Feel Younger

Who wouldn’t be interested in more youthful skin, thicker hair, better bone strength, lower blood sugar, lower cholesterol and improved energy, memory...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 12 2014
Home
Climate Change

Lyft's Latest Decision Means You Can Feel A Little Less Guilty About Taking A Cab

Your next ride with Lyft will be a little easier on the planet, thanks to the company's commitment to offset carbon emissions.

Emma Loewe
April 24 2018
Home
Integrative Health

5 Healthy Foods You Should Avoid If You Have A Hormonal Imbalance

It's not just sugar and dairy you should steer clear of.

Alisa Vitti
July 5 2016