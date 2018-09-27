7843 results for

Food Trends

The Golden Globes Go Vegan & We're Not The Only Ones Excited (Hey, Leo)

And the award for sustainability goes to...the Golden Globes themselves!

#news #celebrity #plants
Christina Coughlin
January 3
Home

6 Questions You Should Always Ask Before Buying A New Plant

According to the green thumbs behind today's buzziest plant shops.

#plants
Emma Loewe
September 27 2018
Recipes

5 Unreal Recipes From "The Game Changers" Chef That Are All Vegan

If you haven't seen The Game Changers yet, prepare to be inspired.

#news #Raw Food #vegan
Sarah Regan
December 21 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Bananas May Help Us Fight The Flu, But It's Not How You Think

Before you get too excited, it's not as simple as eating a banana a day.

#news #immunity
Eliza Sullivan
January 22
Change-Makers

Want To Help Reverse Global Warming? Add This Food Group To Your Diet

Not all plants are created equal, and these are a cut above the rest in terms of eco-friendliness.

#environmentalism #organic food #climate change
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
December 11 2018
Food Trends

This Diet Is Surprisingly Ranked No. 2 For Weight Loss In New Report

What started as a philosophy focused on protecting animals is now a trend that could help promote weight loss and blood sugar balance.

#news #Blood Sugar #vegan
Christina Coughlin
January 4
Nature

WeWork's Bold New Food Policy Is Taking Meat Off The Menu

You won't believe how much this could cut down on the company's environmental impact.

#news #environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
July 17 2018
Functional Food
Food Trends

How To Defend Your Vegan Diet To Your Skeptical Doctor

I often have people tell me, "My doctor isn't supportive of a plant-based diet. What information can I share?" Here's what I tell them.

#nutrition #plant-based #vegetarian #health #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 25 2016
Integrative Health
Home
Sex

8 Plants That Will Supercharge Your Sex Drive (A Doctor Explains)

Worried about your sex drive? Turn to these plants.

#Herbs #sex #plant-based #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 17 2017
This Super Cooling Cucumber Gazpacho Is Packed With Plant Protein

A vegan friendly gazpacho that will be sure to fill you up!

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits #vegan
mindbodygreen
July 17 2018
Food Trends
Wellness Trends

5 Wellness Trends That Are Here To Stay, From A CPG Expert

Rohan Oza, entrepreneur, investor, and shark on ABC's Shark Tank, on what's next in wellness.

#intermittent fasting #mbgpodcast #protein #ketogenic #probiotics
Jason Wachob
May 17 2019
Food Trends

What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy

Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.

#plants #vegan #energy
Liz Moody
February 21 2018
