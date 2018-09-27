7843 results for
The Golden Globes Go Vegan & We're Not The Only Ones Excited (Hey, Leo)
And the award for sustainability goes to...the Golden Globes themselves!
6 Questions You Should Always Ask Before Buying A New Plant
According to the green thumbs behind today's buzziest plant shops.
5 Unreal Recipes From "The Game Changers" Chef That Are All Vegan
If you haven't seen The Game Changers yet, prepare to be inspired.
Is Your Protein Powder Messing With Your Hormones? An Expert Explains
What to know when finding the right one for you.
Bananas May Help Us Fight The Flu, But It's Not How You Think
Before you get too excited, it's not as simple as eating a banana a day.
Want To Help Reverse Global Warming? Add This Food Group To Your Diet
Not all plants are created equal, and these are a cut above the rest in terms of eco-friendliness.
This Diet Is Surprisingly Ranked No. 2 For Weight Loss In New Report
What started as a philosophy focused on protecting animals is now a trend that could help promote weight loss and blood sugar balance.
WeWork's Bold New Food Policy Is Taking Meat Off The Menu
You won't believe how much this could cut down on the company's environmental impact.
So, You're A Keto-Curious Vegetarian? We've Got Just The Diet For You
Keto isn't just for carnivores.
4 Unexpected Plant-Based Proteins (Recommended By R.D.s)
You might be overlooking these...
Is The $10 Billion Beyond Burger Good For You & The Planet?
We got the scoop from leading experts.
How To Defend Your Vegan Diet To Your Skeptical Doctor
I often have people tell me, "My doctor isn't supportive of a plant-based diet. What information can I share?" Here's what I tell them.
The Top Pain-Relieving Herbs This Integrative Neurologist Recommends To Patients
You know turmeric makes the list, but what else?
5 Ways To Make Over Your Desk So It Inspires Creativity
No. 4: Get reflective.
8 Plants That Will Supercharge Your Sex Drive (A Doctor Explains)
Worried about your sex drive? Turn to these plants.
This Super Cooling Cucumber Gazpacho Is Packed With Plant Protein
A vegan friendly gazpacho that will be sure to fill you up!
Found: The Best Ketogenic Snacks You Can Make Or Buy
Don't let hanger mess you up.
5 Wellness Trends That Are Here To Stay, From A CPG Expert
Rohan Oza, entrepreneur, investor, and shark on ABC's Shark Tank, on what's next in wellness.
What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy
Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.
3 Questions to Ask Yourself If You Want Your 2018 Intentions To Stick
We believe you can make it to February!