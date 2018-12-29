9332 results for

The Brain Health–Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

In the new and completely revised edition of his book Grain Brain, David Perlmutter, M.D., explains the connection between blood sugar and Alzheimer's...

#Blood Sugar #inflammation #brain
David Perlmutter, M.D.
December 18 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

The 6 Easiest Mistakes To Make When Choosing A Supplement, According To RDNs

How do you decide what matters most when choosing the best option for you? These 6 things can help.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
December 26 2019
Routines

Intermittent Fasting? Here's How To Exercise Safely & Effectively

How to make your exercise and eating routine work for you.

#fitness #fitness sequence
Sarah Ellis
March 10 2017
Recipes
Beauty

Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home, DIY Tricks To Try

Here's what you should know about natural hair toner before you use it and some ingredients you never knew you could use—some that you might have...

#tea #hair #green tea
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Food Trends
Travel

City Guide: Check Out How Yogi Tara Stiles Does New York

We've got her fave spots to eat, move, and unwind. Check 'em out.

#new york city #City Guide
Tara Stiles
November 4 2016
Home

Plant Trends 2018: These Are The Ones You're About To See Everywhere

The experts have spoken, and these are the plants you need this year.

#plants
Emma Loewe
April 27 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Chef Chloe Coscarelli

This Super-Easy Vegan Recipe Tastes Exactly Like Ice Cream

Energizing, healthy, and delicious—you'll love this dessert.

#vegan
mindbodygreen
March 9 2018

How A Celebrity Yogi Overcame Years Of Thyroid Issues

Yes, you really can beat brain fog and belly bloat.

#weight loss #yoga #weight loss success
Leigh Weingus
July 29 2016
Functional Food

What This Preventive Cardiologist Eats In A Day On A Keto Diet

This cardiologist always starts his day with a cup of black coffee.

#Heart #salads #coffee #ketogenic
Abby Moore
January 28
PAID CONTENT FOR Quantum Health

How NOT To Let A Cold Sore Ruin Your Vacation

Here’s How To Make A Surprise Cold Sore Disappear Stat

#partner #immunity
mindbodygreen
November 15 2018
Functional Food

This Diet May Help You Recover From Lyme Disease Faster

Ditching high-carb foods could support your healing process.

#Lyme disease #ketogenic
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 23 2019
Integrative Health

These All-Natural Therapies Can Reduce The Use Of Opioids

The opioid crisis is now a public health emergency; here's how wellness can help.

#Acupuncture #massage #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Gregory Lane, DACM, Lac
November 3 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR RXBAR

The One Protein Bar Top Nutritionists Swear By

You'd think it belonged in the produce aisle!

#protein #energy
mindbodygreen
March 16 2018