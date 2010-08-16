9282 results for

Beauty

Do it Gorgeously Green: Q & A with Sophie Uliano

Want to evolve your home into a greener sanctuary, but not quite sure where to start? Look no farther than New York Times bestselling author and Oprah...

#books #beauty #culture #eco-travel #beginners
Colleen Wachob
August 16 2010
Home

Healthy Travel Tips From Ironman Champion, Hillary Biscay

Traveling is exhausting and it definitely kicks all of our butts. Ironman Champion Hillary Biscay spends a lot of time training and a lot of time...

#running #triathlon #fitness #hillary biscay
Hillary Biscay
October 7 2009
Recipes
Food Trends

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

#personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Personal Growth
Motivation

Men and Yoga: Styles & Classes for Dudes

Finding the right style of yoga is one of the keys to enjoying it.

#new york city #yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga #los angeles
Jason Wachob
October 14 2010
Meditation

Yoga - a New Old Way of Health

A generational move back to old yoga.

#meditation #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
Michael Taylor
October 6 2010
Wellness Trends

Reiki & Reflexology 101 with Deborah Flanagan

A breakdown of two holistic treatments and what they can do for us.

#reiki #new york city #wellness
Jason Wachob
February 9 2011
Routines
Spirituality

5 Easy Tips for Mind-Blowing Bedroom Feng Shui

If you dare to venture into your own bedroom and look at it with fresh eyes, here are 5 easy things to inspect to see where you can up your love...

#feng shui tips #spirituality #home
Dana Claudat
October 29 2010
Integrative Health

Reinventing Health with Dr. Frank Lipman, Elena Brower & Kris Carr

An audience of engaged doctors, yogis, and wellness enthusiasts gathered at the Tibet House in Manhattan last week for a talk with Dr. Frank Lipman.

#new york city #yogis #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Colleen Wachob
October 18 2010
Motivation

Men and Yoga: Obstacles to Hitting the Mat?

What's the biggest obstacle to getting a man to take his first class?

#new york city #yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga #los angeles
Jason Wachob
October 13 2010
Meditation
Recovery
Beauty

The Best Ayurvedic Skin Care Tips, According To Your Dosha

The best skincare products and techniques for balancing vata, pitta, and kapha doshas.

#Ayurveda #skin care #acne
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
August 24 2010
Change-Makers

Q & A with Sharon Gannon: Jivamukti Yoga Icon

Sharon Gannon, best-selling musician, author, animal rights activist, and outspoken advocate of ethical vegetarianism answers our questions.

#russell simmons #new york city #yoga sutras #meditation #yogis
Jason Wachob
December 7 2010
Spirituality

A Beginner's Guide To The 7 Chakras

Our guide to each chakra, broken down with everything you need to know.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
October 28 2009
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Heart Chakra + How To Heal It

It's one of the most important chakras of all.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009