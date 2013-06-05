9268 results for

How To Repeat The Honeymoon Phase (Over & Over Again)

Many of us are under the impression that relationships include an initial blast of bliss, followed by a quick decent into "the big fade." We believe...

#love #relationships #personal growth #present #tips
Shelly Bullard, MFT
June 5 2013

How A Student's Breakdown Helped Me Remember My Joy

“Well, you just really got to me that day,” she said. Let’s call her April.

#love #relationships #joy #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Butler
June 3 2013
Home

7 Steps of a Successful Home Yoga Class

How to practice yoga at home.

#yoga #home
Bethany Eanes
May 23 2011
Beauty
Personal Growth
Motivation

8 Most Common Questions from Yoga Beginners

In the first few months of a new yoga practice, some general questions usually come up.

#Ashtanga
Karen Fabian
April 7 2012
Spirituality

How to Always Get What You Want

Having our dreams come true is the ultimate satisfaction of life.

#relationships #power of positive thinking #happiness #gratitude #abundance
Elina Makeva
June 6 2012

The Truth About Relationships

Three top relationship experts, Neil Strauss (author of The Game), Dr. Emily Nagoski (a Ph.D. in Health Behavior with a doctoral concentration in...

#relationships #sex
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Integrative Health

What I Wish I'd Known About Celiac Disease Before I Learned I Had It

It seemed like my very unhealthy disease was about to spur me into a very healthy lifestyle.

#celiac #gluten #healing #stress #personal growth
Celia Kaye
November 8 2012
Travel
Spirituality

6 Stories To Make You Believe In Miracles

These are stories of one thing that changed everything.

#mind body connection #personal growth #fear
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 6 2014
Integrative Health

How I Managed Progressive MS With A Paleo Diet & Functional Medicine

In 2000, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that damages the brain and spinal cord.

#Paleo #healing #nutrition #wellness #food
Terry Wahls, M.D.
March 3 2014
Food Trends

Roseanne Barr: Organic Farmer?

From the TV to the farm.

#celebrity #organic food
mindbodygreen
February 16 2011
Integrative Health

What To Know About Histamine Intolerance & Eating A Low-Histamine Diet

Headaches, anxiety, period problems and beyond can all come back to histamine.

#allergies #autoimmune #functional nutrition
Lindsay Boyers
October 3 2013
Love

25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love

Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #self-awareness
Emily Gaudette
August 30 2015
Recipes

Fig & Banana Smoothie

This vegan fig banana smoothie tastes rich and exotic.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Winnie Abramson
October 1 2010
Personal Growth

What I Learned From My Favorite Yoga Teacher

Jamie Dresselhaus, at Hot Yoga for Life, not only changed my relationship with yoga, but she ultimately saved my life. The best teachers show us...

#love #relationships #acceptance #personal growth #yoga
Shannon Kaiser
April 30 2013
Food Trends

Why I Couldn't Do a Juice Cleanse, But Maybe You Should!

I decided to seek out a little saucha for the spirit and silhouette, and try a juice cleanse.

#Ayurveda #cleanse #detox #juicing #healthy foods
Lauren Rudick
May 4 2012

A Lower Back Yoga Sequence From A Former NFL Linebacker

When Keith Mitchell, the former NFL linebacker turned yogi stopped by Yoga Shanti in Manhattan recently, he showed us a few moves (featured below) to...

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga
Andrea Rice
April 3 2015