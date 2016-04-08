9547 results for

8 Cleansing Spring Foods To Support Your Liver

As we now head into the vibrancy of spring, start thinking about what your reset looks like.

Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
April 8 2016
4 Questions To Ask The Next Time You Crave A Piece Of Cake

Have you ever felt like you needed a bag of chips or chocolate bar immediately, and you couldn't focus on anything but feeding that craving? This is...

Michelle Bland
October 1 2013
Having A Rough Day? Here's How Yoga Can Help

Yes, turning to yoga during a difficult time is a very good idea.

Carolyn Moos
November 17 2016
Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's New Moon In Aries

Any efforts that get initiated this week are sure to blossom by the fall.

The AstroTwins
April 15 2018

7 Life Hacks To Keep You Lean & Toned

A healthy diet is the basis for a healthy lifestyle. Let’s be clear: You cannot out-exercise, out-sleep, out-stress, or out-anything a crappy diet. If...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
November 3 2015

A Vegan "Tuna Salad" Sandwich That Won't Stink Up The Office

Tuna salad is a ubiquitous lunch option, usually sandwiched between two soggy pieces of bread, or scooped on top of some wilted lettuce. This no-fish...

Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
March 7 2014
Vegan Baking Basics: How To Make The Perfect Apple Pie

Sophie Jaffe, founder of Philosophie, shares her tips and tricks for crafting the perfect plant-based apple pie and shows how you can too!

mindbodygreen
November 16 2016

How I Meditate: Biet Simkin Shares

Many of our readers want to meditate, but have a hard time fitting the practice into their days. Others are too intimidated to start. To make it a...

Biet Simkin
January 10 2016
10 Uses For Used Tea Bags

In the quest to eliminate sodas from your life, you may have transitioned to drinking tea. Along with it's numerous health benefits, you may be...

Christy Hall
June 27 2013
The Simple Food Rule For Great Skin: A Dermatologist Explains

As an integrative dermatologist, I respect the connection between physical beauty and internal wellness. Here's how eating a full color spectrum of...

Dr. McLean Sheperd
March 31 2016
9 Food Choices That Will Boost Your Mood

It’s common when we feel sad or depressed to reach for comfort food — and by comfort food, I mean the fatty, sugary, and processed kind. We might not...

Jodie Taylor
October 28 2015
The Perfect Post-Holiday Detox Salad

Forget the idea of salad as a side dish — today, a big, juicy, nutrient-packed salad takes center stage.

Dr. Joel Fuhrman
January 6 2016

10 Signs Your Relationship Needs Some Urgent Care

A puppy. A newborn. An orchid. Your relationship.

Samantha Sutton, PhD
March 13 2014

3 All-Natural, DIY Recipes For Beautiful Red Lipstick

Wearing lipstick can make a woman feel bold, smart, sexy, and powerful. When you walk into a store, you'll find every shade of the rainbow and then...

Sasha Brown
January 5 2016
A Beginner's Guide To Tantric Sex (In Case You've Been Curious...)

Craving deeper, more connected sex—and heightened sensations? Try tantra.

Leslie Grace, R.N.
January 18 2016