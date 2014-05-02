6692 results for
How I (Accidentally) Raised A Drama-Free Daughter
My daughter didn’t come with an owner’s manual. I know no children do. But there have been times when I really wished mine had. There have been times...
What I Wish I'd Known About Celiac Disease Before I Learned I Had It
It seemed like my very unhealthy disease was about to spur me into a very healthy lifestyle.
8 Most Common Questions from Yoga Beginners
In the first few months of a new yoga practice, some general questions usually come up.
What To Know About Histamine Intolerance & Eating A Low-Histamine Diet
Headaches, anxiety, period problems and beyond can all come back to histamine.
25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love
Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...
The Link Between Artists & Yogis
The process of creating.
Curry Tofu Egg-Less Salad
A healthy, vegan alternative to egg salad.
Natural Beauty — Your Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Best Natural Beauty Products
You should probably bookmark this.
The Truth About Relationships
Three top relationship experts, Neil Strauss (author of The Game), Dr. Emily Nagoski (a Ph.D. in Health Behavior with a doctoral concentration in...
How To Repeat The Honeymoon Phase (Over & Over Again)
Many of us are under the impression that relationships include an initial blast of bliss, followed by a quick decent into "the big fade." We believe...
10 Ways To Get What You Want In Life
We plan, meditate, and take action.
Reclining Half Ankle to Knee Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of reclining half ankle to knee pose.
6 Stories To Make You Believe In Miracles
These are stories of one thing that changed everything.
How I Managed Progressive MS With A Paleo Diet & Functional Medicine
In 2000, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that damages the brain and spinal cord.
Yes, Masturbating Is Good For You: 17 Feel-Good Benefits
The physical and psychological benefits of masturbation.
My Yoga Practice Playlist: "Night Moves"
The music that moves me.
Fig & Banana Smoothie
This vegan fig banana smoothie tastes rich and exotic.
A Lower Back Yoga Sequence From A Former NFL Linebacker
When Keith Mitchell, the former NFL linebacker turned yogi stopped by Yoga Shanti in Manhattan recently, he showed us a few moves (featured below) to...
A Beginner's Guide To Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits, Safety & Use
Everything you need to know about this wellness world obsession.
Roseanne Barr: Organic Farmer?
From the TV to the farm.