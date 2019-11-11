9251 results for

Women's Health

Understanding The 4 Period Archetypes Can Help You Have A Better Cycle

Spoiler alert: You are very unlikely to be just one archetype.

#sleep #anxiety #healthy period
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
November 11 2019
Change-Makers
Functional Food
Routines
Food Trends

7 Tricks to Transition to a Paleo Diet

Also called the Caveman, Primal, Hunter/Gatherer and Stone Age Diet, implementing a Paleo lifestyle may seem daunting to you at first, but it’s easier...

#Paleo #organic food #healthy foods #food #grocery shopping
Allison Nichols
June 28 2012
Functional Food

If You're Going To Eat One Thing Daily For Your Brain Health, THIS Should Be It

It's an easy fix that might have huge benefits down the road.

#fats #mbg Brain Health #brain
Mark Hyman, M.D.
August 16 2018
Functional Food

DIY: Warm Ginger Almond Milk

One way to warm your body on a cold winter’s day is with a warm beverage—and this Warm Ginger Almond Milk is sure to do the trick.

#healthy recipes #almond milk #healthy foods #food
Andrea Hood
February 3 2014
Functional Food

The Art Of Crafting Your Own Natural Perfume

Mandy Aftel, founder of Aftelier Perfumes, has been making her own natural perfume and fragrances for over 20 years. Traveling the world to find the...

#beauty #essential oils
Mandy Aftel
October 31 2014
Recipes

What Your Body Shape Says About Your Eating Habits

A new study out of Drexel University found that a woman's body type may be indicative of her binge eating habits.

#news #body image #body #binge eating
Emma Loewe
November 16 2015

Shaved Zucchini, Walnut & Citrus Salad

Salads don't need lettuce to be tasty and nutritious. They can also be created with many vegetables. In this salad here, zucchini is shaved to create...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Nathalie Fraise
February 2 2014

6 Tips To Manifest Your Dream Career

You've likely spent a lot of time learning the skills to do well at your job. But how much time have you spent learning the skills to do well at your...

#happiness #work #wellness #personal growth
Samantha Sutton, PhD
July 30 2014
Mental Health
Change-Makers

The 11 Sustainable Summer Sundresses You Need Right Now

Because one size never really fit all, sustainable summer frocks inspired by our favorite ethical fashion companies.

#green living #sustainability #climate change
Alden Wicker
July 20 2016
Recipes

Super-Filling Coconut Almond Quinoa

This hearty breakfast bowl is packed with protein.

#healthy recipes #almond butter #vegan #quinoa #vegan recipes
Andy Jacobs
January 31 2014
Recipes

Matcha Blueberry Crisp (Gluten-Free + Vegan)

A great example of how you can add more matcha to your dishes.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Miryam Quinn-Doblas
November 13 2015
Mental Health

Science Says You Should Probably Quit Facebook. Here's Why

Can you imagine a day not logging into Facebook?

#news #study #happiness #technology
Emi Boscamp
November 11 2015