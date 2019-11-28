6701 results for

Functional Food

Could Fortifying Plants With Iron Be The Answer To Deficiencies?

A new study from Dartmouth may have figured out how to get more iron into plants.

#news #plants #functional nutrition #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
November 28 2019
Functional Food

If You're Deciding Between Collagen & Protein, Here's Our Guide

Many people are interested in using protein powder or collagen powder, but it's easy to get confused about the difference.

#supplements #mbgsupplements #Collagen #protein
Korin Miller
April 6
Functional Food
Functional Food

Eat These 8 High-Protein Nuts For Balanced Blood Sugar & More Energy

Here's which nuts will satisfy your protein quota and which you should eat for other reasons.

#Blood Sugar #fats #protein #brain #superfoods
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 6 2019
Functional Food

The 4 Foods A Gastroenterologist Swears By For Fueling Your Microbes

According to Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, each plant has its own unique blend of fiber.

#gut health #mbgsupplements #mbgpodcast #plants #vegetarian
Jason Wachob
June 19
Food Trends

Starting The Decade With Veganuary? Here Are 10 Things You Need To Know

If you're feeling inspired to turn a vegan leaf this coming year, here's what you should know.

#news #gut health #vegan #ketogenic
Sarah Regan
December 23 2019
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Clif Bar

3 Ways Snacking Is Actually Important For Wellness (No, Really!)

Here’s How To Make Snacking One Of The Best Daily Habits

#partner
mindbodygreen
July 31 2019
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Bolthouse Farms

What It’s Like To Finish 60+ Triathlons On Plant-Based Fuel

How does this vegan triathlon competitor push herself physically and mentally?

#partner #vegan
Hillary Biscay
July 11 2018
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Navitas Organics

Keto Or Not: These Are The Top Plant-Based Superfoods For Your Health

5 Plant-Based Superfoods To Know If You’re Doing Keto, Kind Of

#partner #ketogenic
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 17 2019
Functional Food

5 Must-Read News Stories You Might've Missed Last Week

The diet that does it all and the protein behind Tom Brady's success.

#Heart #sleep #news #friendship #protein
Caroline Muggia
February 2 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

Cutting Out Dairy With These Plant-Based Substitutes Is Almost Too Easy

Thinking of going dairy-free? We've chosen the best plant-based beverages for you

#partner #plants
mindbodygreen
July 11 2018
Functional Food
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health
Functional Food

This Vegan Egg Substitute Is So Realistic My Brain Just Exploded

We tried the plant-based egg everyone's talking about.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 27 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health