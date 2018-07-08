6692 results for

Beauty

What Will You Do When You Age? This Woman Has An Idea

It all started with a conversation about gray hair.

#hair #confidence #feminism
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
July 8 2018
Functional Food

5 Foods You Should Eat For Great Health (And How To Enjoy Them!)

Here are five of my favorite healthy foods — AND the ways I like to enjoy them.

#slideshows #turmeric #healthy foods #kale #coconut oil
Danielle Prestejohn
August 22 2013
Spirituality

15 Practical Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations

A self-care laundry list for the next time you're feeling down.

#crystals #joy #plants #yoga #energy
Lily Silverton
February 23 2013
Routines

4 Daily Connection-Building Rituals That'll Transform Your Relationship

Starting, ending, and punctuating your day with moments dedicated to connection can make a huge difference in the happiness and stability of your...

#love #relationships #marriage #communication
Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT
June 26 2016
Wellness Trends

Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know

One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.

#sleep #meditation #wellness #meditation tricks #yoga
Lindsay Kellner
June 8 2017
Sex

4 Safe & Creative Ways To Explore Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak

A therapist explains how to use this time to reignite your sex life.

#COVID-19 #dating #libido
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
March 24
Mental Health

I Spent Years In A Funk. Here's The Holistic Practice That Snapped Me Out Of It

"The best way I can describe Reiki is that it helps reconnect us with our hearts."

#holistic healing #healing #reiki #energy
Kate Eckman
June 25 2016
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Reduce IBS Symptoms Is By Changing Your Diet. Here's How

Changing your diet and adopting mind-body practices can help.

#disease #digestion
Joseph Hooper
January 26 2019
Recipes

I Can't Believe It's Vegan! Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

A homemade, vegan version of my favorite diner pie.

#dessert #vegan recipes #chocolate
Louis Vitiello Jr., CHC
September 18 2014

Why I Don't Recommend A Vegan, Raw, Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet

I'm a nutritionist and a strong believer in the power of vitamin cures. Every week, I see people significantly improve their health and looks just by...

#mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
December 6 2013
Wellness Trends

So You Want To Learn Reiki? Read This First

A newly minted Reiki practitioner tells all.

#healing #reiki
Anne Marie Crosthwaite
September 2 2017
Personal Growth

Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity

We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...

#tea #breathing #gratitude #wellness #healthy foods
Nadya Andreeva
June 4 2014
Recipes

Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme

Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.

#Herbs #flaxseed #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coconut oil
Elissa Goodman
September 15 2014
