What Will You Do When You Age? This Woman Has An Idea
It all started with a conversation about gray hair.
5 Foods You Should Eat For Great Health (And How To Enjoy Them!)
Here are five of my favorite healthy foods — AND the ways I like to enjoy them.
15 Practical Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations
A self-care laundry list for the next time you're feeling down.
Transform Your Day With A 15-Minute Morning Yoga Sequence
Short-term effort, long-term benefits
4 Daily Connection-Building Rituals That'll Transform Your Relationship
Starting, ending, and punctuating your day with moments dedicated to connection can make a huge difference in the happiness and stability of your...
Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know
One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.
4 Safe & Creative Ways To Explore Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak
A therapist explains how to use this time to reignite your sex life.
I Spent Years In A Funk. Here's The Holistic Practice That Snapped Me Out Of It
"The best way I can describe Reiki is that it helps reconnect us with our hearts."
28 Days Or 40? Here's How Long Your Cycle Is Really Supposed To Be
Is your cycle length "normal"?
The Best Way To Reduce IBS Symptoms Is By Changing Your Diet. Here's How
Changing your diet and adopting mind-body practices can help.
I Can't Believe It's Vegan! Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
A homemade, vegan version of my favorite diner pie.
Why I Don't Recommend A Vegan, Raw, Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet
I'm a nutritionist and a strong believer in the power of vitamin cures. Every week, I see people significantly improve their health and looks just by...
So You Want To Learn Reiki? Read This First
A newly minted Reiki practitioner tells all.
A Pro Organizer On How To Become The Minimalist Packer You've Always Wanted To Be
Minimalism is a beautiful thing—especially when you're traveling.
Why Quitting My Job To Build A Tiny Home Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made
Proof that living tiny can actually be pretty grand.
Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity
We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...
Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme
Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.
Want To Become A Morning Person? Here Are 8 Strategies To Wake Up Easier
Stop dreading your alarm clock.
mbg's Beauty Editor Swapped Cleanser With Manuka Honey For 30 Days. Here's What Happened
And what I'd do differently.
Raw Vegan Chocolate-Beet Truffles (They're Gluten-Free Too!)
Tasty!