Do You Ever 'Move On' From A Sexual Assault? I Asked A Trauma Specialist
From a sex educator and trauma specialist.
Taco Dip With Chili-Spiced Cashew Cream
Fall’s arrival is marked with warm sweaters, vibrant landscapes, pumpkin spice everything and football. When you live in a college town like I do, you...
5 Tips for Helping Your Family Go Vegan
I’ve learned a thing or two about getting non-vegans to open their minds - and mouths.
11 Gluten-Free Grains And How To Cook Them
You can stay gluten-free and get the benefits of whole grains!
I'm A Doctor Who Had A Near-Death Experience. Here's What I Saw On The Other Side
Proof that spirituality and science are interwoven.
DIY: Make Your Own Tea With Summer Herbs
This fun tutorial will show you how to create your very own herbal tea blends right at home.
How To Grow Your Own Food If You Don't Have A Garden
Get outside and get started today!
Need A Liver Detox? Here Are 3 Cleansing Recipes To Help You Reset
They're delicious year-round!
18 Signs That You’re Here to Transform Human Consciousness
For many years now, people have been talking about “The Shift” — a mysterious transformation of human consciousness that is supposedly underway.
Want A Long-Term Relationship? Start With Doing The Inner Work
Want a long-term relationship? Start with doing the inner work.
This STEM Skill Has A Major Gender Gap, But Parents Can Fix It — Here's How
Hint: Time to purchase some puzzles.
6 Toxic Money Thoughts Keeping You From Making What You Deserve
It's all about being mindful of your thoughts.
6 Easy Ways To Simplify Your Life — For The Sake Of Your Budget
Simple life = happy life.
The One-Two Punch That Will Help You Fall Asleep Quickly
Do you find it difficult to relax or have trouble sleeping?
Think You Have Candida Overgrowth? Here's How To Know For Sure
You won't even have to leave your house.
Men & Women Have Fundamentally Different Perspectives On Sex: Here's The Reason
Turns out, men might not actually want sex more than women—they just want it for different reasons.
3 Drinks That Will Make You Want To Give Up Your Morning Coffee
Thinking about cutting back on coffee? Try these next-level alternatives.
This Is How Nature Can Dramatically Cut Your Stress In Just 20 Minutes
A totally *natural* solution to stress.
There Are 7 Types Of Inner Critics. Here's How To Identify (And Calm) Yours
Are you more of a perfectionist or controller?
Green Gingersnap Smoothie
An amazing post-workout smoothie.