This One Practice Can Shut Down Any Fight In Your Relationship

This word gets thrown around a LOT, but the truth is, it's extremely effective.

#dating
Frankie Bashan, PsyD
May 23 2019
How To Tell If Your Vitamin C Serum Is As Effective As It Can Be

There's a reason all the vitamin C serums with cult followings have this one thing in common.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
May 21 2019
The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle, a natural herb that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is commonly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver.

#Herbs #beauty #health
Lindsay Cohn
January 28 2017
This One Habit Could Reverse Your Sleep Problems In Just One Week

For anyone looking for a quick boost on their sleep quality.

#news #sleep #technology
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
May 20 2019
Is This Crucial Activity Missing From Your Wellness Regimen?

How high should sex be on your to-do list?

#orgasm #libido
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 26 2017
10 Tips To Make Your Bedroom A Tranquil Sanctuary

Is your bedroom your happy place? If the answer is no, let's work on making that happen. Why? Sleep is absolutely vital for optimal health. Your...

#meditation #relaxation #feng shui tips #sleeping #home
Claudia Petrilli
August 12 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR MegaFood

Thinking Beyond Sustainability: How Regenerative Farming Can Save Our Planet

We need to fix a broken system if we want things to get better, and regenerative agriculture provides some of the most tangible results that...

#partner #plants
Krista Soriano
April 22 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR uBiome
PAID CONTENT FOR NanocraftCBD

How My Wellness Routine Changed When I Moved From L.A. To Paris

Here's what Nikki used for getting in more rest, the practices that helped her, and the amazing results that followed.

#CBD #partner #yoga
Nikki Sharp
May 17 2019

Defining Infidelity In A World Of Hookup Apps

It's not the specifics of the sexual act that cause the most emotional pain and damage to a supposedly monogamous relationship. Instead, it’s the...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
March 18 2016

5 Secrets To Making Online Dating Work For You (According To A Couples Therapist)

"The most important tip for successful dating (and even successful hooking up) is to be honest in your profile and your online interactions."

#love #relationships #dating
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
August 24 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

How To Have Epic Outdoor Adventures (Even When You Work A Desk Job)

Here's how to have an epic adventure anytime, anywhere. Yes, really.

#partner #snacks
Megan McDuffie & Michael van Vliet
September 12 2018

Yowza! Banana-Split Smoothie (Vegan Recipe)

I was experimenting with my blender when I came upon the most delicious smoothie of my life. It has protein, potassium, fiber, chocolate, and TASTES...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #almond butter #vegan #healthy foods
Lauren Rudick RYT-500
October 15 2013
My Ex-Husband And I Saw 6 Couples Therapists During Our Marriage. Here's What I Learned

Michelle and Barack Obama just shared they go to marriage counseling. Should you?

#marriage #divorce
Jane Binns
November 12 2018
The Genius French Beauty Serum Hack That Changed My Skin's Texture

You never know what you'll learn from YouTube.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
April 18 2019
