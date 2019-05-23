6778 results for
This One Practice Can Shut Down Any Fight In Your Relationship
This word gets thrown around a LOT, but the truth is, it's extremely effective.
Why Do Our Muscles Shake After A Workout (And How Do We Make It Stop?)
No more shaking in your boots.
How To Pick A Safe Sunscreen With The EWG's 2019 Guide
Sun protection, made easier.
You've Cut Out Gluten & Dairy But Still Feel Like Crap. Now What?
Your gut health may be to blame
How To Tell If Your Vitamin C Serum Is As Effective As It Can Be
There's a reason all the vitamin C serums with cult followings have this one thing in common.
The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle
Milk thistle, a natural herb that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is commonly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver.
This One Habit Could Reverse Your Sleep Problems In Just One Week
For anyone looking for a quick boost on their sleep quality.
Is This Crucial Activity Missing From Your Wellness Regimen?
How high should sex be on your to-do list?
10 Tips To Make Your Bedroom A Tranquil Sanctuary
Is your bedroom your happy place? If the answer is no, let's work on making that happen. Why? Sleep is absolutely vital for optimal health. Your...
Thinking Beyond Sustainability: How Regenerative Farming Can Save Our Planet
We need to fix a broken system if we want things to get better, and regenerative agriculture provides some of the most tangible results that...
5 Things Your Poop Can Tell You About Your Health
You can learn a lot!
How My Wellness Routine Changed When I Moved From L.A. To Paris
Here's what Nikki used for getting in more rest, the practices that helped her, and the amazing results that followed.
Defining Infidelity In A World Of Hookup Apps
It's not the specifics of the sexual act that cause the most emotional pain and damage to a supposedly monogamous relationship. Instead, it’s the...
5 Secrets To Making Online Dating Work For You (According To A Couples Therapist)
"The most important tip for successful dating (and even successful hooking up) is to be honest in your profile and your online interactions."
How To Have Epic Outdoor Adventures (Even When You Work A Desk Job)
Here's how to have an epic adventure anytime, anywhere. Yes, really.
Yowza! Banana-Split Smoothie (Vegan Recipe)
I was experimenting with my blender when I came upon the most delicious smoothie of my life. It has protein, potassium, fiber, chocolate, and TASTES...
My Ex-Husband And I Saw 6 Couples Therapists During Our Marriage. Here's What I Learned
Michelle and Barack Obama just shared they go to marriage counseling. Should you?
The Genius French Beauty Serum Hack That Changed My Skin's Texture
You never know what you'll learn from YouTube.
Is Hard Kombucha Worth The Hype? We Tried An Adaptogen-Infused Brew To Find Out
Say hello to your favorite new summer drink.
This Broccolini Frittata Has An Unexpected Anti-Inflammatory Ingredient
Hint: It's high in omega-3s!