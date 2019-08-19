6716 results for

5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle

The herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle.

mindbodygreen
August 19 2019
A Smoothie To End All Sugar Cravings

Been eating too much sugar? This delicious smoothie can help. The combination of healthy fat, fiber, and protein keeps blood sugar steady by slowing...

Lisa Gatti
November 28 2013

A Make-Ahead Breakfast To Power You Through A Busy Week

A lot of processed foods are aimed at convenience. Products that are easy to make, easy to eat, and easy to fit into our busy lives. But, a lot of...

Cody Gantz
December 20 2015
You May Need A Refresher On What "Whole Grain" Means, New Study Finds

A new study found that most people overestimate the whole grain content of products.

Eliza Sullivan
August 10

Why I Quit My Job After I Tried Ayahuasca In Peru

Editor's note: This is a personal essay about one man's experience and should not be taken as advice.

Michael Sanders
April 29 2015
Empaths In Love: A Common Relationship Block For This Personality Type

Sometimes, the need to heal can get in the way of fulfilling relationships.

Tanya Carroll Richardson
August 9
Yes, It's Already August: The Psychology Of Why Time Has Felt So Wonky Lately

Whenever your routine is turned on its head, it's going to change the way you perceive time.

Sarah Regan
August 7

10 Things I Tell Every Woman Who Wants To Look & Feel Younger

I know women and I know what they want and need, having been close to thousands of sisters — talking, listening and reflecting with them over the last...

Thorbjörg
May 10 2014
Why You Should Probably Eat More Fermented Dairy

Fermenting has been around for thousands of years.

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
November 25 2015

A Red Currant Smoothie For Glowing Skin

Have you ever felt insecure about your skin? No need to spend thousands of dollars on expensive skin care products! Fresh fruits and vegetables will...

Julie Van den Kerchove
June 4 2014
My Skin, Health & Energy Improved Once I Finally Quit This Diet

I'm not here to convince you to eat one way or another. But during my 10 years following a vegan diet, I realized that even though I was eating...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 12 2016
The Vitamin C Superfood That's Probably Missing From Your Diet

Everything you need to know about this high-antioxidant superfruit.

Abby Moore
July 30
Intermittent Fasting Is Confusing: Here's Exactly What To Eat & When

Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced, here's how to intermittent fast.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 31 2018