How To Biohack Your Hormones For A Better Mood & Sex Drive
How to biohack your hormones for a better mood and sex drive, including boosting your fiber intake and taking maca.
Prepare To Itch. Here Are The Best Natural Lice Treatments For You & Your Kids
Try not to scratch your head while reading this.
Are Eggs A Superfood — Or Super Unhealthy?
Functional doctors weigh in.
A Rosemary Guide: Could This Herb Be The Secret To Better Brain Health?
Your spice cabinet holds more power than you think.
The Inflammation-Reducing Sage & Walnut Roasted Butternut Squash Everyone At Thanksgiving Will Be Addicted To
Plus a top trainer shares her go-to workout for when you're feeling too full to move.
This Doctor Says Olive & Coconut Oil Are Bad For You. Here's Why
Let's look at the research.
The Perfect Natural Remedies For Even The Worst Of Sunburns
If you found yourself with searing hot red skin, fear not. Cool black tea compress. Aloe vera and apple cider vinegar for burns. Drink up, cool off,...
Quinoa For Breakfast? With This Recipe, Go For It!
Whether you follow a plant-based diet or not, how much fun is it to eat pudding for breakfast?!
The One Supplement This Psychiatrist Always Recommends To Her Patients
Is this the best thing you can do for your mental health?
9 Foods That Will Naturally Detox You
Think the only way to detox is with a juice cleanse? Think again!
High Levels Of This Hormone Can Affect Your Diabetes & Cancer Risks
The findings could change the way we understand and treat diseases.
Miss Your Favorite Green Juice? Make One At Home Without A Juicer
A two-ingredient, nutrient-filled drink.
10 Ways To Own Your Healing & Decide What's Best For You
Although often delivered with a swift slap in the face that leaves you wincing, disease is also an opportunity finally pay attention. To draw focus on...
Emotionally Exhausted From Work? You Should Stop Doing This, Study Says
Manipulating your emotions is about more than just faking it.
If You Have One Of These 6 Symptoms, You Might Have Early Heart Disease
The earlier you spot it, the earlier you can treat it.
Want A Glowing Complexion? These 9 Antioxidants Have You Covered
In the ever-advancing world of skin care, there is one ingredient category whose benefits will never fall out of favor: antioxidants.
The Best Healthy Snacks Of 2017 (So Far)
From gut-healing chips to chocolate that makes you lose weight.
7 Foods You Didn't Know Could Heal Your Gut
Go beyond probiotics.