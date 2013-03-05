9588 results for

Women's Health

How To Biohack Your Hormones For A Better Mood & Sex Drive

How to biohack your hormones for a better mood and sex drive, including boosting your fiber intake and taking maca.

#supplements #hormones
Robin Berzin, M.D.
March 22 2019
Beauty

Prepare To Itch. Here Are The Best Natural Lice Treatments For You & Your Kids

Try not to scratch your head while reading this.

#hair
Kayleigh Roberts
January 19 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Recipes

The Inflammation-Reducing Sage & Walnut Roasted Butternut Squash Everyone At Thanksgiving Will Be Addicted To

Plus a top trainer shares her go-to workout for when you're feeling too full to move.

#inflammation #snacks
Liz Moody
November 17 2017
Functional Food
Recovery

The Perfect Natural Remedies For Even The Worst Of Sunburns

If you found yourself with searing hot red skin, fear not. Cool black tea compress. Aloe vera and apple cider vinegar for burns. Drink up, cool off,...

#beauty #diy beauty #green living
Nova Covington
July 2 2016

Quinoa For Breakfast? With This Recipe, Go For It!

Whether you follow a plant-based diet or not, how much fun is it to eat pudding for breakfast?!

#gluten-free recipe #wellness #healthy foods #food #quinoa
Shirley Plant
September 23 2013
Mental Health
Functional Food

9 Foods That Will Naturally Detox You

Think the only way to detox is with a juice cleanse? Think again!

#slideshows #inflammation #wellness #remedy #detox
Maria Marlowe
November 23 2012
Integrative Health

High Levels Of This Hormone Can Affect Your Diabetes & Cancer Risks

The findings could change the way we understand and treat diseases.

#news #hormones #cancer #metabolism
Sarah Regan
February 10
Recipes
Integrative Health

10 Ways To Own Your Healing & Decide What's Best For You

Although often delivered with a swift slap in the face that leaves you wincing, disease is also an opportunity finally pay attention. To draw focus on...

#healing #mind body connection #fear
Julie Piatt
May 20 2015
Personal Growth

Emotionally Exhausted From Work? You Should Stop Doing This, Study Says

Manipulating your emotions is about more than just faking it.

#news
Eliza Sullivan
January 21
Integrative Health
Beauty

Want A Glowing Complexion? These 9 Antioxidants Have You Covered

In the ever-advancing world of skin care, there is one ingredient category whose benefits will never fall out of favor: antioxidants.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #healthy aging
Rebecca Dancer
February 28
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Snacks Of 2017 (So Far)

From gut-healing chips to chocolate that makes you lose weight.

#avocado #functional foods #gut health #foods #inflammation
Liz Moody
July 7 2017
Functional Food