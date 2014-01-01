6692 results for

The Ultimate Anti-Hangover Green Smoothie

Did you celebrate a bit too much during the holidays? It might be a good idea to give your digestive system a little rest and help your body to...

Krystelle Fournier
January 1 2014
Make These Better-For-You Brownies With Just 6 Ingredients

Ever heard of brownies that are actually nutritious?

Rima Bazzi
October 2 2015
These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge

These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge

Lindsay Kellner
January 31 2019
6 Super-Fit People On Why They Intermittent Fast

In case you had any doubt that fasting boosts energy.

Leigh Weingus
December 12 2017
How Bee Pollen Could Treat Your Allergies

How to ease into eating bee pollen to combat your allergies.

Tiffany Lester, M.D.
March 12 2014
Need A Little Skin-Brightening? Try This Two-Ingredient Turmeric Face Mask

Just a sprinkle of the spice can be deeply nourishing—with a gorgeous golden color, to boot.

Jamie Schneider
July 25
Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Protein Bars

My personal motto lately has been to only do things everyday that help me towards a life of greater health, happiness or purpose. How does a...

Jessica Lauren DeBry
May 3 2014
Amelia Freer's Ultimate Weekday Lunch: Chickpea + Eggplant Salad

Whether we're brown-bagging our lunch or hopping on a plane, Amanda Freer's chickpea salad is perfect for keeping us going on busy days.

Amelia Freer
January 29 2016
The 'Sugar Destroyer' Herb + 8 Other Tips For Quitting Sugar That Blew Our Minds

We're kicking off mbg's first no-sugar week challenge!

Liz Moody
June 18 2017
The Healthy Hair Care Step Most Of Us Aren't Doing

Rethink the way you wash your hair.

mindbodygreen
June 26 2019
This Mental Illness Can Hide In Plain Sight

And cultural clichés make them all the harder to spot.

Georgina Berbari
February 25 2019
