9537 results for

Integrative Health
Recipes
Mental Health

Here's Why Deep Sleep Is More Important Than Hours Of Sleep

New Study Linking Deep Sleep to Alzheimer's Proves Quality of Sleep is Greater Than Quantity

#news #brain
Elizabeth Gerson
January 11 2019
Friendships

mbg Gift Guides: 12 Better Basics For Everyone On Your List (And We Mean Everyone)

Welcome to mbg's first gift guide of 2018, where we're proving that practical doesn't have to mean boring.

#gift guide 2018 #environmentalism #gift guide #holiday
Emma Loewe
November 13 2018
Home

7 Houseplants That Purify The Air (And Are Nearly Impossible To Kill)

These are the plants your dark bedroom has been begging for.

#plants #toxins at home
Erin Marino
August 10 2016
Integrative Health

8 Science-Backed Things You Can Do Now To Add Years To Your Life

The right diet and lifestyle changes can have a big impact.

#supplements #mbgsupplements
Stephanie Eckelkamp
October 24 2019

7 Things You Need To Know Today (February 14)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Nike's trailblazing campaign for Black History Month, the latest research on probiotics, and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
February 14 2017

13 Decadent (But Healthy!) Chocolate Desserts

Anyone who loves chocolate knows there are plenty of great ways to satisfy your craving. Here are 13 ridiculously delicious and surprisingly healthy...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Emily Holmes
August 14 2015

Sweet Summer Recipe: Vegan Black Cherry Ice Cream + Cashew Brittle

Isn't it nice to enjoy something sweet in summer that's plant-based and dairy-free? Commercial frozen cherry yogurts are mostly artificially flavored...

#recipes #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Karen Sheer
July 17 2015

Deliciously Ella On Following Your Passion + Healing With Food

Fellow avocado lover Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella talks "Wellth."

#wellth #healthy foods #food
Jason Wachob
April 8 2016
Off-the-Grid
PAID CONTENT FOR Bonafide Provisions

5 Gut-Healing Soups To Start The Year Off Right

Is your gut in need of some healing? These soups are it!

#gut health #soup #digestion
Liz Moody
January 9 2018
Beauty

The Breakfast Cake That Gives You Clear Skin

Who says you can't eat (cake) your way to gorgeous skin?!

#beauty #wellness #food
Elissa Goodman
November 12 2016
Food Trends

These People Live Longer Than Anyone. Here Are 9 Things They Do

The people of Okinawa, an island southwest of Japan's main landmass, are known for their longevity. Having studied the habits of particularly...

#Vitamin D #aging #soy #healthy foods #food
Dan Buettner
July 7 2014
Nature

How To Teach Kids To Love Nature In A Tech-Obsessed World

We know that nature serves as a calming force when we're stressed or anxious, and its effects on children may be even more profound.

#environmentalism #motherhood
Emma Loewe
May 3 2018
Beauty

Why You Should Be Eating Cocoa For Breakfast

These chocolate overnight oats are what living your best life looks like.

#functional foods #recipes #healthy recipes #functional recipes #breakfast
Ashley Madden
February 6 2017
Change-Makers